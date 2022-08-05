7 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

2022 is a great time to be a fan of professional wrestling and WWE. One of the biggest reasons for this is the streaming platforms that feature a vast wealth of wrestling content.

WWE Network and Peacock both feature an abundance of pro-wrestling-related programming. Some of which are documentaries and reality series. This includes programs such as WWE 24, Chronicle, Total Divas, Miz & Mrs., and more.

Beyond the original programming and reality shows, there's a massive variety of in-ring content. Some date back around 70 years to the 1950s. Various territories and independent wrestling promotions are featured alongside World Wrestling Entertainment's expansive programming.

The content isn't slowing down any time soon. Seven new shows are set to arrive on both platforms over the weekend. The new shows include the latest episode of an all-new original series, recap and interview shows, and plenty of in-ring action.

Below are seven shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#7. The SmackDown LowDown will return with a new episode

The SmackDown LowDown will return with a brand new episode on Saturday morning. The program will be available on both WWE Network and Peacock.

Jackie Redmond and Matt Camp typically host the program along with a third rotating panelist. Together, the three recap and analyze the events of Friday Night SmackDown. Each episode also features three interviews with superstars of the blue brand.

Last week's edition of The SmackDown LowDown included three interviews featuring four of the top stars of Friday Night SmackDown. Megan Morant interviewed Happy Corbin, The Street Profits, and Liv Morgan. You can see their interaction in the video above.

#6. Main Event & #5. SmackDown, two past programs will be available in the archives

The two streaming platforms upload episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Main Event each weekend from the archives.

SmackDown and RAW can't be added to either service until 30 days following their first airing due to television rights. Main Event's wait is slightly shorter, although still delayed, thanks to the company's deal with Hulu.

An episode of WWE Main Event will be added to the archives on Saturday, August 5th. This episode was originally taped on July 18th. The show featured Akira Tozawa battling Reggie along with Alpha Academy taking on the duo of Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander.

An archived edition of Friday Night SmackDown will be added to the platforms on Sunday. It originally aired on July 8th and featured Drew McIntyre vs. Butch, Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya, and Money in the Bank fallout.

#4. ICW Wrestling & #3. PROGRESS Wrestling, two indie shows will be added

Raven Creed

WWE Network and Peacock platforms receive content from independent wrestling promotions almost weekly. Typically, two videos are added to the archives, although this can vary.

Last week, World Wrestling Entertainment only promoted one indie video that would be added to the platforms. When the ICW Fight Club episode arrived, a second upload also did. The bonus video came from wXw Wrestling in Germany.

Insane Championship Wrestling's ICW Fight Club 230 will be added to the archives on Saturday along with PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 136: 24/7. The PROGRESS event took place two weeks ago and includes stars such as Kanji, Laura Di Matteo, Chris Ridgeway, and Axel Tischer, among others.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Thea Hail vs. Arianna Grace

NXT Level Up will be back with a new episode streaming following SmackDown at 10 PM EST on Friday, August 5th. For those unaware, NXT Level Up isn't immediately added to the archives of Peacock following the livestream due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

Three big matches are set to take place on this week's program. Xyon Quinn is set to participate in the main event, although his opponent isn't announced. WWE may be presenting a mystery man as the surprise opponent.

The other bouts are both intriguing. Chase U's Thea Hail will take on Arianna Grace in a bout of two up-and-coming stars of NXT's women's division. There will also be a tag team match pitting Damaris Griffin and Bryson Montana against Guru Raaj and Dante Chen.

#1. The second episode of WWE This Is Awesome will be available

This Is Awesome graphic

A new episode of WWE Network and Peacock's newest original series will be available on Friday, August 5th. The program is titled This Is Awesome and features Greg Miller as the host.

This edition of the series is called Most Awesome Superstar Entrances. While the entries on the program aren't yet known, the graphics for the special feature Charlotte Flair, The Undertaker, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Edge. Below is the official synopsis for the new video.

"Host Greg Miller and the WWE Superstars debate and celebrate the most influential and awesome Superstar entrances in WWE history."

The synopsis is somewhat vague, but last week's premiere edition of the series gave insight into what to expect. This Is Awesome is essentially a clip show, but with superstars and personalities discussing moments in wrestling's past. Talking heads featured on the show last week included the likes of Alexa Bliss, The Miz, Ezekiel, Ciampa, Alpha Academy, and other talented stars.

From a new episode of This Is Awesome to in-ring action on NXT Level Up to independent content, wrestling fans have plenty of fun videos to check out.

