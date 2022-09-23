Brutal SmackDown assault, Hall of Famers and current champion featured - 7 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

As another week comes to a close, new programming will be arriving on both the WWE Network and Peacock platforms. Subscribers of either one of the two over-the-top streaming video-on-demand services will be able to check out 7 new full-length programs over the course of the weekend.

World Wrestling Entertainment's streaming service first launched back in 2014. In the eight years since, dozens of new Premium Live Events, many new original series, and thousands of hours of classic content have been added to the video-on-demand service. In 2021, Peacock became the exclusive home for the platform in the United States.

The exciting list of new programming coming to the two platforms this weekend includes a brand new episode of NXT Level Up and the return of an original series. More independent wrestling content will also be added to the archives for fans who enjoy seeing an alternative to World Wrestling Entertainment.

In addition to those programs, recently aired shows will be added to both WWE Network and Peacock, including one featuring a savage beatdown of Drew McIntyre. Plus, a weekly program with some confusing promotion is likely coming as well.

Below are 7 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#7. The SmackDown LowDown will likely air a new episode

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown is likely coming to both streaming platforms on Saturday, September 24th. The series features Jackie Redmond, Matt Camp, and usually a third personality discussing the events of Friday Night SmackDown along with interviews from the arena spliced into the show. Superstars interviewed aren't typically revealed until SmackDown is on the air.

World Wrestling Entertainment has been inconsistent with promoting the arrival of the show for the past several weeks. They include it in the summary of what's to come, but not the list of content. Despite doing so multiple times, the show continues to air each week.

Last week's episode of The SmackDown LowDown featured three interviews with a total of five superstars highlighted. Megan Morant spoke with Ricochet and Shotz individually regarding the events that transpired on the blue brand. She last interviewed Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland following The Brawling Brutes' big win the night prior.

#6. ICW Fight Club & #5. wXw Shortcut to the Top, two indie videos will be added on-demand

wXw Germany @wXwGermany



Wer nimmt bei

Wird



🎟 eventim.de/artist/wxw-wre… 30 Wrestler*innen - 1 Ring - 1 ZielWer nimmt bei #wXwSTTT die Abkürzung nach oben & verdient sich so die Chance auf ein Titelmatch gegen den Unified Champion?Wird @TristanArcher die Unified World Wrestling Championship gegen @ahurasexy verteidigen? 30 Wrestler*innen - 1 Ring - 1 ZielWer nimmt bei #wXwSTTT die Abkürzung nach oben & verdient sich so die Chance auf ein Titelmatch gegen den Unified Champion?Wird @TristanArcher die Unified World Wrestling Championship gegen @ahurasexy verteidigen?🎟 eventim.de/artist/wxw-wre… https://t.co/CiefpDGCtm

Two new indie videos will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday, September 24th. wXw Wrestling from Germany and Insane Championship Wrestling out of Scotland will both be offering content to subscribers.

The latest episode of ICW Fight Club will be added to the archives. This will be the 234th episode of the series, although the entire library isn't available on Peacock or the Network.

wXw Shortcut To The Top will also be added to both platforms. The event took place on August 6th and featured the mulit-man Shortcut to the Top match. Former stars of World Wrestling Entertainment Axel Tischer and Teoman were on the card.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. SmackDown, recent shows will be added following a delay

New episodes of Main Event and SmackDown will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives this weekend after a delay from their initial airing. SmackDown, along with Monday Night RAW, can't be added on-demand for 30 days after initially airing. Main Event has a shorter wait time of just over two weeks. The delays are due to television and streaming rights with USA, Fox, Hulu, and international broadcasters.

WWE Main Event from September 5th will be available on both platforms on Saturday, September 24th. The main event of the episode featured Cedric Alexander vs. T-BAR. The second bout featured former WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie taking on Shelton Benjamin.

The August 26th, 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown will be added to the archives on Sunday, September 25th. The show featured a heinous assault on Drew McIntyre by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Ricochet, Sheamus, Gunther, and others appeared on the program.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Andre Chase vs. Myles Borne

A new episode of NXT Level Up will be streaming on WWE Network and Peacock on Friday, September 23rd at 10 PM EST, immediately following SmackDown on Fox. As a reminder, the episode will not be immediately available on-demand on Peacock due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

This week's edition of NXT Level Up will feature three big matches, including Chase U being represented in the main event. Andre Chase is set to take on relative newcomer Myles Borne.

Two other bouts make up the remainder of the NXT Level Up card for this week. Indi Hartwell is scheduled to take on Valentina Feroz after picking up a big win over Amari Miller on the show recently. Plus, Dante Chen will go one-on-one with Bryson Montana.

#1. Table For 3 will return with Hall of Famers

Table For 3 logo

A new episode of WWE Table For 3 will be streaming on both platforms this weekend. This time around, the hit WWE Network original series will feature Hall of Famers Rick and Scott Steiner alongside NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

The upcoming episode is titled Table For 3: Steiner Diner. Bron Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner, two legends of the squared circle who went into the Hall of Fame earlier this year. You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below:

"It’s a family affair as NXT champion Bron Breakker sits down for a meal with his dad Rick and his uncle Scott, better known as WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers. Breakker discusses growing up in the world of sports-entertainment and how his legendary family shaped his career."

Table For 3: Steiner Diner will become available for subscribers to check out on Friday, September 23rd. The sixth episode of season six will run for approximately 23 minutes and has a PG content rating.

A new original, fresh in-ring action, indie content, and more. The archives of these platforms continue to grow week in and week out. Fans today are lucky to have such a weealth of content at their fingertips.

Which upcoming program are you most excited to check out on either video-on-demand platform? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far