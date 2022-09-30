Former AEW and WWE stars featured, unique match type introduced - 7 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

For fans who can't get enough of professional wrestling, WWE Network and Peacock have you covered. The streaming platforms are scheduled to upload seven new full-length programs throughout the weekend.

Subscribers of either video-on-demand service have the luxury of having thousands of hours of professional wrestling content at their fingertips. WWE's history dates back to the 1950s, and a large portion of its library is accessible on-demand.

Besides a wealth of World Wrestling Entertainment content, the over-the-top streaming services feature content from other active and inactive promotions. This includes programming from World Championship Wrestling, Extreme Championship Wrestling, SMW, AWA, WCCW, JCP, ICW, wXw, and much more.

The content coming to both platforms over the course of the weekend is programming. New in-ring programming featuring up-and-coming stars, independent wrestling shows, and even an extreme compilation is set to become available to stream.

Below are seven shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#7. The SmackDown LowDown will stream on both platforms

The SmackDown LowDown will likely air with a brand new episode on Saturday, October 1. The series has been regularly left out of the official content list of upcoming programming but is still included in the summary. Despite being left off the official list each week as of late, the series has still streamed each Saturday.

The program features a panel, typically comprising Matt Camp, Jackie Redmond, and one special guest. The trio discusses the events of Friday Night SmackDown with three interviews from the arena in the sub-30-minute program.

Last week's edition of The SmackDown LowDown featured three interviews as well. SmackDown's Megan Morant interviewed Sami Zayn, Women's Champion Liv Morgan, Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, & B-Fab of Hit Row. All three interviews can be seen in the video above.

#6. WWE Main Event & #5. SmackDown - two recent shows will be added on-demand

Over the weekend, recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Main Event will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives. The main roster shows are added on-demand after a 30-day delay due to contractual obligations with television partners. Main Event and NXT Level Up operate under a shorter delay of about two weeks.

On Saturday, October 1, both platforms will add an episode of Main Event from September 12 this year. The one-hour program features two fresh matches, including Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin going one-on-one. Additionally, R-Truth will take on Akira Tozawa.

SmackDown from September 2, 2022, will be added to the archives on Sunday, October 2. This was the final SmackDown before WWE Clash at the Castle. The card featured the first-ever Viking Rules match featuring instruments of destruction around ringside, including a giant ship. Plus, Drew McIntyre sought revenge on The Bloodline.

#4. Insane Championship Wrestling & #3. PROGRESS Wrestling - two indie shows will be added to the archives

PROGRESS Wrestling @ThisIs_Progress



Spring Break has come early as The Bad Boy Joey Janela takes on Lykos!



#Chapter141 #PROGRESSwrestling

#HandshakesAndCheeseburgers #London



GET TICKETS NOW



On an almost weekly basis, World Wrestling Entertainment adds new programming from independent wrestling promotions to their archives. The four companies featured include the now-defunct EVOLVE Wrestling, Scotland's Insane Championship Wrestling, England's PROGRESS Wrestling, and wXw Wrestling from Germany.

Insane Championship Wrestling's ICW Fight Club 235 will stream. The show has announced three matches, including Daz Black defending the ICW Zero-G Championship against Sheikh Al Sham. Former NXT UK semi-regular Angel Hayze will take on Lana Austin, plus Andy Wild and Coach Trip will clash.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 141: Handshakes & Hotdogs from September 18 will be added to the archives as well. The show featured stars from Game Changer Wrestling, including Effy, Allie Katch, former WWE stars Blake Christian & Matt Cardona, plus former AEW wrestler Joey Janela in addition to the PROGRESS regulars.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Thea Hail vs. Valentina Feroz

A new episode of NXT Level Up is scheduled to stream on Friday, September 30, beginning at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on Fox. The series features some NXT stars who may not have an ongoing storyline, along with up-and-coming talents from the developmental system all attempting to move up the ranks of World Wrestling Entertainment.

The main event of NXT Level Up this week will see a tag team bout. The popular tandem of Malik Blade and Edris Enofe is set to take on Ikemen Jiro and Guru Raaj. Two other matches will be included in this week's episode of Level Up. Chase U's Thea Hail will battle Valentina Feroz in one bout, plus Javier Bernal will take on Ru Feng in another match.

While the video is available on demand for subscribers of the WWE Network, Peacock subscribers aren't so lucky. While Level Up will stream at 10 PM EST on the live feed, the video will not be uploaded on-demand for around two weeks after initially airing due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

#1. A new extreme compilation will be added to the archives

The Best Of WWE: The Extreme logo

A new compilation is coming to both platforms this weekend. On Friday, September 30, a new entry in The Best of WWE will be available to promote the upcoming Extreme Rules 2022 event.

You can check out the official synopsis for the upcoming video below:

"WWE’s hardest-hitting Superstars take things to the extreme in this collection of fiercely intense battles. John Cena and Brock Lesnar collide in an Extreme Rules Match. Shawn Michaels goes to war with Batista and Mankind in a pair of wild brawls. JBL and Eddie Guerrero clash in Bullrope Match during their legendary rivalry."

The Best Of WWE: The Extreme will feature some of the most extreme and intense matches in history, including a Texas Bullrope match, an Extreme Rules match, and superstars locked inside a steel cage.

The upcoming special has a run time of about three hours and thirty-one minutes. Stars highlighted will include JBL, Eddie Guerrero, Sting, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Rick Rude, and Mankind, among others.

An extreme compilation, brand new in-ring action, interviews with some of WWE SmackDown's best talents, and more will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives this weekend. Fans of World Wrestling Entertainment continue to get exciting programming every week.

