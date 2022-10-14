Logan Paul makes massive challenge, classic rivalry revisited - 7 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

More exciting program is set to stream on WWE Network and Peacock. Seven full-length videos are scheduled to be added to the archives or will stream across both platforms over the course of the weekend.

These upcoming videos will join the thousands of hours of programming already available across both video-on-demand streaming services. Some of the shows air live as they take place, while other shows and footage date back as far as the 1950s.

The programs coming to the platforms this weekend include a new in-ring show featuring the stars of tomorrow, legends chatting on Table For 3, new independent wrestling events, and more. Subscribers are set to have a plethora of exciting options to sit back and enjoy.

Below are seven shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#7. The SmackDown LowDown will stream a new episode

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown is set to stream on both platforms beginning at 12 PM EST on Saturday, October 15th. The show features two hosts breaking down the events of Friday Night SmackDown, typically with a third person calling in.

In addition to the panelists, three interviews are clipped in from the arena. Megan Morant and Kayla Braxton host interviews that feature superstars reacting to their wins, losses, and memorable moments from SmackDown. Superstars featured aren't usually announced until the Blue brand is on the air.

Last week's episode featured a plethora of guests. Megan Morant interviewed Drew McIntyre in one interview, while also speaking with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day in another.

Lastly, she spoke with Butch, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland ahead of their bout at Extreme Rules. The interviews can be seen in the video above.

#6. WWE Main Event & #5. SmackDown, two recent programs will become available

Logan Paul

Two newer shows recently produced by World Wrestling Entertainment will be added over the course of the weekend. The videos are added following a 30-day or two-week delay due to contractual obligations with television networks and streaming platforms.

WWE Main Event from September 29th, 2022 will be available on Saturday, October 15th. The program featured Mustafa Ali taking on T-BAR in the opening contest. The main event featured former 205 Live stars and Cruiserweight Champions Akira Tozaw and Cedric Alexander clashing.

The September 16th edition of Friday Night SmackDown will be available on-demand beginning Sunday, October 16th. The show featured the NXT North American Championship being defended on SmackDown for the first time ever, plus Logan Paul making a major challenge to Roman Reigns.

#4. ICW Wrestling & #3. PROGRESS Wrestling, two indie shows will be added to the archives

PROGRESS Wrestling @ThisIs_Progress



🗓 Tuesday September 27th.



Chris Brookes will be competing.



🎟 TICKETS WILL BE ON SALE SOON! 🪰 Return of the Fly.🗓 Tuesday September 27th.Chris Brookes will be competing.🎟 TICKETS WILL BE ON SALE SOON! 🪰 Return of the Fly. 🗓 Tuesday September 27th.💪 Chris Brookes will be competing.🎟 TICKETS WILL BE ON SALE SOON! https://t.co/JPWUDSYsPy

New indie wrestling videos from the Insane Championship Wrestling and PROGRESS Wrestling promotions are set to arrive. Both videos will be available on Saturday, October 15th on WWE Network and Peacock over the weekend.

ICW Fight Club 237 will be added, thanks to the Scottish-based Insane Championship Wrestling, with no card announced yet. Fight Club is typically a first-run program for World Wrestling Entertainment.

Meanwhile, PROGRESS Wrestling's offering will be the Return Of The Fly event from September 27th in London, England. The card included Big Damo vs. Shigehiro Irie, Aussie Open vs. Violence Is Forever, and Chris Brooks vs. Kid Lykos.

#2. WWE NXT Level Up will stream

Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend

A new episode of NXT Level Up will be streaming on Friday, October 14th at 10 PM EST across both platforms.

As a reminder, while the show airs on both Peacock and WWE Network, it doesn't immediately go up on-demand after the initial broadcast on Peacock due to contractual obligations.

NXT Level Up is set to feature three matches featuring superstars from the NXT brand and those looking to break out. The opening bout is set to feature the debuting Tank Ledger teaming up with Ikemen Jiro to take on Duke Hudson and Bryson Montana.

The main event of this week's show will see Lash Legend collide with The Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile. The talented Nile is currently 9-0 on Level Up after being 3-0 on 205 Live. Dante Chen and Myles Borne are also scheduled to compete on the undercard.

#1. A new episode of WWE Table For 3 is on the way

Table For 3 logo

A new episode of WWE Table For 3 is set to stream this weekend. The latest video of the series will be available on-demand beginning on Friday, October 14th, 2022.

Table For 3 will feature three Hall of Famers in Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below:

"Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and Glenn Jacobs share untold stories of the New Generation Era. The three WWE Hall of Famers discuss the Memphis territory and the infamous Kiss My Foot Match."

The new episode is titled Table For 3: New Generation Gathering. All the three featured Hall of Famers were key players in the New Generation era of the then WWF. They also shared a storyline with Bret battling both Jerry Lawler and Kane, then known as Isaac Yankem D.D.S.

This will be the seventh episode of the sixth season of Table For 3, one of the longest-running original programs the company produces. The special is listed to run for about 25 minutes.

Which upcoming programs are you most interested in checking out across Peacock and the Network? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

