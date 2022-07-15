7 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

The weekend is here and it means a wealth of content will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives. Seven different full-length programs will be made available to the subscribers of either platform.

For those unaware, both streaming services contain a vast amount of WWE-owned programming. The videos featured vary from their library spanning decades, the WCW tape library, the ECW archived videos, and much more. Peacock and the Network even feature independent wrestling promotions' programming at zero extra cost.

Last week was a bit slow in terms of new programming, but this weekend will offer a potentially more enticing slew of shows. A compilation will be added that may intrigue old-school fans. Plus, the current era will be represented with three different promotions' content.

What's on tap for this weekend? What shows can viewers check out? Let's get right into everything you can expect to see added in the coming days as soon as possible so you know when you can watch.

Below are seven shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#7. SmackDown LowDown will stream on Saturday

SmackDown LowDown will be back with another episode this weekend. On Saturday morning, the 30-minute program will air featuring several guests.

As is usual with this program and its sister program, RAW Talk, the guests are rarely announced ahead of the show they represent. As such, The SmackDown LowDown guests likely won't be revealed until during the Friday Night Show.

The interview and recap show features two lead panelists, usually Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond, who break down the events of Friday Night SmackDown. They're often joined by a guest panelist - oftentimes a WWE Hall of Famer. Interviews with superstars from the arena are spliced between the show's discussions.

Last week's edition of SmackDown LowDown was a fun show. New women's champion Liv Morgan was interviewed. Plus, Theory and The Usos gave their thoughts on what transpired the night prior. All three superstar interviews conducted can be seen in the tweet above.

#6. Main Event & #5. SmackDown, two archived episodes will be added over the weekend

Due to contractual obligations with their broadcast partners, RAW, SmackDown, and Main Event are added to WWE Network and Peacock on delay.

A new episode of WWE Main Event will be made available on Saturday morning. The show was taped on June 27th and featured two bouts along with two former champions. Mustafa Ali took on T-BAR, plus former NXT Champion Ciampa faced former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa.

Then on Sunday, a previously aired episode of Friday Night SmackDown will be added on-demand. The episode of the blue brand was first aired on July 17th.

The event was headlined by Roman Reigns defending the WWE Universal Championship against Riddle. It also featured Mr. McMahon and a surprise return.

#4. ICW Fight Club & #3. wXw We Love Wrestling, two indie promotions will provide new content

Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross

On Saturday, two indie videos will be added to the streaming platforms. WWE has access to shows from three independent promotions in Europe. These promotions include Insane Championship Wrestling from Scotland, PROGRESS Wrestling from England, and wXw Wrestling from Germany.

Insane Championship Wrestling's ICW Fight Club series will debut its 227th episode. The match card for the program hasn't yet been announced.

Meanwhile, wXw Wrestling will offer the 32nd edition of wXw We Love Wrestling. The show was filmed in early June and featured many of the regulars from the company. The main event of the video sees former WWE Superstar Alexander Wolfe take on Tristan Archer in a 60-minute Iron Man match.

#2. WWE NXT Level Up will stream featuring up-and-coming stars

Quincy Elliott and Ikemen Jiro

NXT Level Up is back with another episode. While some talent on the program may be regulars of the weekly two-hour NXT show, most who are highlighted aren't quite ready for primetime.

The new video will stream on both platforms on Friday at 10 PM EST. NXT Level Up generally runs for about half an hour. While the show will stream on both WWE Network and Peacock, it will not immediately be available on the latter after streaming due to a contract with Hulu.

Three matches have been announced for the program. Quincy Elliott will take on NXT regular Ikemen Jiro. Kiana James will take on the debuting Sol Roca. Then in the main event, Chase U representatives Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward will battle Javier Bernal and Myles Borne.

#1. A new SummerSlam-themed compilation will be added

SummerSlam Classics graphic

A new compilation will be added to both platforms on Friday. The special will be included under "The Best Of WWE" and highlight significant moments and matches in SummerSlam history. WWE has released a vague synopsis for the video:

"Then. Now. Forever. These are the matches, moments and Superstars that made WWE the world leader in sports-entertainment."

While the synopsis is rather vague, the graphics for the special compilation reveal a few matches set to be included. The infamous ladder match between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero for custody of Dominik from 2005 is included.

Additionally, a bout featuring Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage teaming together to battle Ted Dibiase and Andre the Giant from the very first evet.

Another match likely to be included is John Cena vs. Randy Orton from SummerSlam 2007. All in all, the compilation is listed to run for about three hours and nineteen minutes.

There's plenty of entertaining programming coming to both video-on-demand platforms this weekend. If you like the current product, there's content for you. If you prefer the independent scene and stars of tomorrow, they've got you covered. With the SummerSlam compilation, there's even something for old-school fans.

