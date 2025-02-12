7 SmackDown Superstars who must return to WWE before WrestleMania 41 

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41 has been set in action, but SmackDown is still missing several of its key stars. These wrestlers should return soon, as we are just over two months away from The Show of Shows.

Since the blue brand went to being three hours long, fans have noticed the absence of numerous stars. Indeed, the wrestlers involved in all the pivotal 'Mania storylines are already factored into the ongoing programming. However, a strong undercard has proven, on multiple occasions, to be an incredibly strong element in boosting the interest in a show.

That said, WWE shouldn't wait any longer to put the following SmackDown stars back on TV:

Trending

#7 to #3. The Wyatt Sicks members

Expand Tweet

The Uncle Howdy-led group was among the most talked-about things in WWE last summer. However, the faction has yet to make a splash in 2025.

While the Transfer Window was open, Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross crept their way through it to become members of the SmackDown roster. However, they've yet to make an eerie first impression on the Friday show. Reportedly, a member of the faction got sidelined due to an injury, which shelved creative direction for the others.

However, with WrestleMania 41 being closer than ever, now is the time for them to make their much-anticipated return. From focusing on recruiting Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman to resuming their feud with The Miz, there wouldn't be a shortage of intriguing storyline possibilities for the Wyatt Sicks members upon their return.

#2. Tonga Loa

Expand Tweet

From winning his first main-roster championship without lifting a finger to gracing the cover of a WWE 2K game within a year of his return, Tonga Loa keeps adding to his unrivaled legacy.

He has been missing from action since suffering a torn bicep while competing in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. In his absence, the Solo Sikoa-led new Bloodline's status as a cohesive four-man unit has been ambiguous, at best. Loa's return might lead to the WWE Universe getting the answers it has been seeking.

If the SmackDown star is cleared for in-ring action, he should pop up on TV on the Road to WrestleMania 41. He could then partner up with his brother, Tama Tonga, and strive to regain the WWE Tag Team Championship at The Show of Shows.

#1. 14-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton

Kevin Owens' rise as a menacing heel came at the expense of Randy Orton's momentum. The Viper has been absent since The Prizefighter hit him with a Package Piledriver in November 2024.

Due to his career-threatening back injury, Orton had to miss WrestleMania 39. It was nothing short of a miracle that he returned to in-ring action at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Since then, fans have been very appreciative of having the gifted legend still competing at an elite level. Thus, it would be a disappointing move on WWE's part to have The Viper miss The Show of Shows this year.

So, with a little over two months still left to go until 'Mania, the creative team should instantly start working, if it hasn't already, on seamless ways to integrate the two-time Royal Rumble winner back into the fold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback