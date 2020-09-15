7 Sons of WWE stars who are currently performing on the main roster 

WWE's product has inspired many young fans to lace up their boots over the past few decades and it appears that amongst those young fans were the sons of some of the company's former stars.

Over the years, there have been many second and third-generation Superstars who have tried to cut their teeth in the business that made their parents famous. While some stars didn't make it or were unable to emulate the same level of success as their father, there are others who have been just as successful and have proved that wrestling is in their DNA.

At present, there are a number of WWE children performing on the main roster, here are just seven of the sons of former WWE stars who are currently employees of Vince McMahon's company.

#7 & #6 Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt

Bo and Bray are the children of IRS

Bray Wyatt is currently one of the most exciting stars in WWE since he's become The Fiend in recent years, while his younger brother Bo Dallas' biggest success came when he was NXT Champion a few short years ago.

Bray Wyatt is a former WWE and Universal Champion and has already been able to prove that he's another star that has the business in his blood.

Dallas and Wyatt have never had the opportunity to work together on WWE TV, but it's become well-known that the two stars are brothers and that they come from a long line of wrestling legends.

The two stars' father, Irwin R. Schyster (IRS), was a massive star in WWE throughout the 1980s and 90s while their grandfather was Hall of Famer Blackjack Mulligan. The two star's sister Mika also works for WWE as a backstage producer. It appears that wrestling is definitely a family affair for the Rotundas.