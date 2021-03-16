7 steps through which WWE can turn Cesaro into a main-eventer

The Swiss Superman Cesaro's solo run with the WWE has been quite underwhelming. WWE is reluctant to push Cesaro to be a top superstar, despite his phenomenal in-ring skills.

However, the last few weeks have suddenly changed the course of Cesaro's WWE career. He recently started getting involved in prominent matchups on SmackDown. With WWE constantly featuring him on television every week, Cesaro has become one of the most exciting prospects on the Blue Brand.

But for Cesaro to succeed as a top superstar, WWE needs to have patience. If the company continues to back up Cesaro, then they can turn him into a future megastar. In this article, let's take a look at seven steps through which WWE can turn The Swiss Cyborg into a dependable main-event player.

Step 1: Cesaro steals the show at WWE WrestleMania 37

Rollins vs. Cesaro

Cesaro is currently embroiled in a feud with SmackDown's self-proclaimed savior, Seth Rollins. The story started a month ago when Cesaro declined to become Rollins' disciple. It didn't sit well with Rollins, who then attacked The Swiss Superman for not embracing his vision.

The feud looks promising and would do a great job in elevating Cesaro's status on the main roster. The current direction for both these superstars seems to be a big match at WrestleMania 37. However, to make this rivalry successful, WWE needs to provide these superstars a proper time slot for their WrestleMania match.

Cesaro needs to have a strong showing against Rollins to establish himself as a reliable babyface. It would be beneficial for Cesaro's face character if he manages to last 20+ minutes against the former World Champion.

Even if he does not win the match, a show-stealing WrestleMania performance will do a great job at keeping his character strong for his post-WrestleMania feuds.

Step 2: Avoid having Cesaro in a MITB storyline

Cesaro at MITB 2016

The whole concept of the WWE Money In The Bank briefcase is to create new megastars for WWE. Superstars like Edge, Seth Rollins, and Dolph Ziggler have greatly benefitted from winning this prestigious briefcase. Unfortunately, the briefcase has lost its value in recent years. Due to WWE's mishandling of the contract holders, the MITB doesn't feel important anymore.

That's why WWE should avoid having Cesaro in the Money In The Bank ladder match. Firstly, it is unlikely that WWE will give him the briefcase. So, it would be unnecessary to have Cesaro in the ladder match. Also, The Swiss Cyborg doesn't seem to be a perfect fit for such a storyline either.

Thats the problem with Cesaro he's a phenomenal wrestler in ring but lacks character and the charisma it takes to be a drawing world champion. There's a reason he hasn't won one yet and it's not just WWEs fault. — Kermit The OG Expressing Frog (@Crews620) February 6, 2021

The MITB contract only works better when it is in the hands of a heel superstar. Babyfaces, on the other hand, mostly have an underwhelming run as Mr. MITB.

Fans usually turn on these Superstars after a while, which diminishes the credibility of the briefcase. So, WWE should allow Cesaro to develop as a character first instead of giving him the MITB contract.

