7 Superstars released by WWE for bizarre reasons

A top current Superstar was fired for choking a fellow WWE personnel on live television.

Enzo Amore was fired and re-hired for an incredible reason a few years ago.

Some WWE stars have been released for really strange reasons

To be a successful WWE Superstar and have a long career in the wrestling promotion, a lot of things have to go your way. Superstars not only have to have good in-ring and mic skills but toe the company line and not do anything that would make WWE look bad.

WWE is a publicly-traded company, which means that they have to do things that will not anger investors, and their family-friendly shows have to make it appealing to a variety of audience.

Some Superstars, over the years, have rubbed WWE management the wrong way, which has led to them being fired.

Here, let's take a look at 7 Superstars released by WWE for bizarre reasons:

#7 Finlay for playing Miz's music during the US national anthem

Finlay

Finlay is a legend in the pro wrestling business, known for being a legitimate fighter, with decades of experience in the ring. Finlay, who joined WWE from WCW in 2001, worked as a trainer before featuring on WWE television.

But 10 years after he joined WWE, he was released by the promotion in 2011, for something that he did not even do. Finlay, who was producing a segment during a live show, ordered the WWE technician to play The Miz's music while the United States national anthem was being played, to get heat on The Miz.

This did not sit well with Vince McMahon and WWE, who fired Finlay. Here is what Finlay told about the incident that led to his firing:

"I was given a lot of leeway and a lot of power in WWE, and that comes with a lot of responsibility. I made a call that caused a storm and I paid for it. They play the American national anthem over here before every event. We had Miz going out first and, because it was just before WrestleMania, we were trying to get as much heat on him as possible.

So my spur-of-the-moment call, as I sat right by the technician, was to tell him to hit Miz’s music while they were half-way through the national anthem. Of course, people were up in arms about it, but it was a good reaction as a heel. But there were National Guard people in the building that took exception to it, and I understand that fully."

He was re-hired by WWE two years later in 2012 and has been a backstage producer and trainer since then.

