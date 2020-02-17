7 things NXT got right at TakeOver: Portland

TakeOver: Portland was arguably the best show of the year

NXT TakeOver: Portland is already one of my favorite wrestling events of the year as we got a series of A-grade matches at the event that made our jaws drop.

The NXT North American Championship match opened up the event and then the women of NXT took over with a massive Street Fight.

The Prinxe of NXT took over from there and took the fight to one of NXT’s veteran performers, ensuring that his dominance of NXT and WWE did not fall behind.

Things only got better from then on as Rhea Ripley battled Bianca Belair for the NXT Championship with WrestleMania 36 on both women’s minds. The BroserWeights and the Undisputed Era capped off the night with some good and bad moments that will leave a mark on the NXT Universe.

In this article, we will look a the 7 things NXT got right at TakeOver: Portland.

#7 The Wicked Witch and The Shiniest Wizard

I haven’t seen a more brilliant women’s match without a title involved in the past year.

Former best friends and now bitter enemies Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox came head to head in a Street Fight. Kai did not wait for Nox to enter the ring and attacked him during her entrance.

The match erupted from then on as the heel brutalized Nox all around the inside before Nox was able to make a comeback in the fight. The two women did not hold back with the weapons and hit each other with anything they could get their hands on including Kendo sticks and trash can lids.

Never for a moment did either Superstar lose character even though they had to endure great pain during the match and tell the story perfectly to make their way up the NXT ladder.

The babyface Nox targetted Kai’s injured knee with a laptop and then a steel chair, making things very difficult for the Captain of Team Kick.

Nox’s dark side began to show as she laid Kai out on a table and trapped her head in a chair before climbing to the top rope to end it once and for all. However, Raquel Gonzalez made a surprise appearance and dropped Nox over a table after which Kai pinned her for the victory.

While the ending was a little off, the entire match was magical and saw the two mid-carders prove that they have what it takes to make it to the big leagues. The tainted victory confirms that this rivalry is far from over.

