7 Things Roman Reigns has yet to achieve in WWE

Roman Reigns has had his fair share of issues in getting accepted as the top babyface in WWE. But we all can safely say that the former Shield member is destined to be a Hall of Famer. Currently just 35, he's already eclipsed some of the best to ever step inside the ring and has a good few years left in him.

There are a lot of milestones that Roman Reigns has reached in the business, having been on the main roster for nearly eight years. He's only one of two Superstars to have beaten The Undertaker at WrestleMania. He's both a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

Interestingly though, there are still a few landmarks left for The Big Dog to cross. On that note, let us look at seven things that Roman Reigns has yet to achieve in WWE.

#7 Roman Reigns has never won a match by submission

Roman Reigns hits Braun Strowman with the Superman Punch

Throughout his WWE career, Roman Reigns has been portrayed as a big-hitting Superstar. During his early days, he was known as the "Powerhouse of The Shield". The Big Dog's move set comprises of several high-impact maneuvers such as the Powerbomb, Samoan Drop, Superman Punch, and Spear.

The one thing that's missing though, is a submission maneuver. And as a result, we've never seen Roman Reigns try making his opponents tap to win a match-up. It's not a deal by any means, because he's done pretty well for himself despite this limitation. Nevertheless, fans wouldn't mind seeing Reigns mix things up a bit.

Most WWE greats have had a submission move they've resorted to in desperate times, be it John Cena with the STF or The Undertaker with Hell's Gate. So there's no reason why Roman Reigns shouldn't have one in his arsenal.