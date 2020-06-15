7 things WWE subtly told us at Backlash 2020: Huge break-up expected, Randy Orton takes a big shot at NXT against Edge (June 14th, 2020)

Edge and Randy Orton closed the show with the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever"

The WWE Championship match proved to be possibly the best of the night.

Rohit Nath

Drew McIntyre was attacked before his match; Edge and Randy Orton went to war

Welcome to this edition of things WWE subtly told us at Backlash 2020. It was certainly an interesting PPV. The overall quality was good, albeit a little predictable. There were a lot of fun segments too and it's going to be fun to see how WWE decides to build to the next big PPV - Extreme Rules 2020.

It'll be the final PPV stop before SummerSlam 2020 as well. As you know, Backlash 2020 was headlined by "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" between Edge and Randy Orton. Of course, it wasn't the best wrestling match ever. We could argue that it wasn't even the best match of the night. Let's start with the match we considered to be the best of the night:

#7. The end of a run?

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley at the beginning of the end

Despite "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" main eventing the PPV, we felt that the WWE Championship bout between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley was the best of the night. They didn't have a big catchphrase to hype up their contest, but as expected, the war between two powerhouses was never going to disappoint.

It started with Bobby Lashley attacking Drew McIntyre from behind and viciously assaulting him before the bell could even ring. McIntyre, being a proud man, decided to continue anyway.

It was a story of Bobby Lashley being dominant on a beaten-down McIntyre and he was coming close to capturing the gold. However, Lana decided to make her presence felt after her altercation with MVP and to nobody's surprise - it ended up costing Lashley the match.

Lashley even bumped into Lana, who fell off the ring onto MVP. While there has been a lot of teasing, we fully expect this to be the end of Lashley's storyline marriage to Lana.

