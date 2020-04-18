7 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Underrated star to get pushed, Sheamus set to feud with 6-time World Champion? (April 17th, 2020)

A huge title change closed the show, but should it have happened?

Another underutilized Superstar is on the cusp of a breakout after an incredible promo.

​ A solid episode

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. We had quite a great episode this week, one that was as close to flawless as one can get in the current times. While the SmackDown after WrestleMania was fine, the second one focused on the build towards the next PPV - Money in the Bank 2020.

Interestingly enough, it was revealed that the Money in the Bank ladder matches will take place in the WWE Corporate Headquarters - starting from the ground floor before reaching the roof of the building and grabbing the briefcase.

Perhaps this is the best time to have that kind of a match, especially since the traditional ladder matches are made better by the live audience. Either way, this isn't just about the match. It's about the great episode of SmackDown that we witnessed and the things that WWE subtly told us on the show!

#7 Dana Brooke secures a big upset

Dana Brooke is headed to Money in the Bank

Dana Brooke is a Superstar who deserves to have the spotlight on her, especially after the years of underutilization on RAW and SmackDown. She's a hard worker and has proven her dedication on multiple occasions and it might be only now where she's being rewarded for it.

She faced Naomi in a Money in the Bank qualifying match, with everyone expecting the 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion to easily walk out victorious. Even Carmella questioned Dana Brooke's decision to have the qualifying match, reminding her that they have a Women's Tag Team title opportunity against Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross next week.

She stood by her decision and ended up with a big upset, qualifying for the MITB match next month. It looks like one of WWE's most underrated stars could finally be getting pushed.

