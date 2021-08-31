7 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: 2 More challengers for Bobby Lashley revealed, Change in plans for top title feud?

It was another good episode of RAW in the build to Extreme Rules. While the flow of the episode went back and forth in between, it started great and ended that way as well.

What was notable, however, was the absence of regularly featured stars like Alexa Bliss, The Miz, Mansoor, Mustafa Ali, etc. It didn't seem to matter too much, though, as WWE still put on a good episode of RAW.

Here is what they subtly told us on this week's episode:

#7. Bobby Lashley gets overwhelmed on RAW

Bobby Lashley came out to confront Damian Priest on RAW, but even RK-Bro entered the mix while Priest, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus were all in the ring. Bobby Lashley seemed to have his sights set on becoming a double champion, whether it was a United States title victory or a RAW Tag team title victory.

Riddle opened his mouth about an "open challenge" and offered Bobby Lashley and MVP a shot at the RAW Tag Team titles. While Randy Orton pointed out that Riddle's "open challenge" wasn't "open" at all, MVP and Bobby Lashley were keen - so the main event of RAW was set.

MVP and Bobby Lashley challenged RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team titles to close out the show. In the end, a chaotic finish ensued, but it was Riddle who got the pin and win over MVP for his team.

The RAW Tag Team titles remain intact. Immediately as Riddle was celebrating his win on RAW, Bobby Lashley speared him. The All Mighty was then hit with an RKO.

It was an interesting to see how things played out with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. There are now two new potential challengers for Bobby Lashley and they're both champions - Randy Orton and Damian Priest.

It's hard to see any other superstar getting a shot at a pay-per-view. By all means, WWE has indicated that Bobby Lashley vs Goldberg will happen. Rumors suggest that Bobby Lashley vs Goldberg is penciled in for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this October.

Whatever it is, it seems as though Bobby Lashley will hold on to the WWE title until October at the very least. Even then, Goldberg may not be the one to dethrone him. Big E seems to be the likeliest option.

