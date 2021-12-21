7 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Another controversial break up teased, 19-time champion to suffer a big defeat soon?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was the second-last episode of the red brand in 2021 and it was an eventful, packed episode that had eight matches and segments announced in advance - something that the company rarely does.

So far, WWE has announced four big matches for the final RAW of 2021 (which is also the final live episode of WWE TV for the year), one of which is Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler for the US Title. The match was made after Priest was counted out in his non-title match vs. the veteran.

Rhea Ripley easily disposed of Queen Zelina in a rematch, and Nikki A.S.H. was watching for backstage. It seemed to have been hinted that Ripley is better off without her, which could mean a split is coming soon.

Other than that, let's look at what WWE subtly told us on this stacked episode of RAW:

#7. The WWE title picture and the unexpected alliance on RAW

RAW started with a confrontation between Big E and the man he dethroned to become the WWE Champion - Bobby Lashley. For some reason, Lashley said that even MVP was ready to take on E, and the match seemed to be made - all while MVP was still using his walking stick and wearing a suit.

Bobby Lashley watched on before Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins jumped him from behind. While he managed to hold his own, it was an indication that Rollins and Owens would align, even if it is only for ten days.

Both superstars acknowledged Lashley as the biggest threat, which is why they weren't exactly pleased when Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce told them that they would face Big E and Bobby Lashley in the main event of the show.

What was interesting to note was that later backstage, MVP was having a conversation with The All Mighty. He asked him about the "match" with Big E and whether Lashley had a backup plan to jump the WWE Champion before he could do anything.

Bobby Lashley didn't say anything and simply asked MVP to bring him water so he could hydrate. This was a crucial moment that went under the radar. It hinted at Lashley disposing of MVP and ending their 18-month-long alliance - one that has elevated The All Mighty to world champion status.

This would, of course, be a controversial move - just like the decision to have The Hurt Business break-up right before WrestleMania. Even their supposed reunion has fallen flat.

Either way, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins lost after Bobby Lashley picked up the win in the main event of RAW. They aligned together and assaulted the former WWE Champion, with Rollins hitting a curb stomp on the steel steps.

Owens and Rollins seem to be an aligned unit, and it will be interesting to see what direction this takes. Either they could remain allies post-Day 1 when they potentially fail to win the WWE title, or their alliance lasts for just ten days. Either way, it could be the start of a WrestleMania-related program.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das