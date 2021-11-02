7 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Former World Champion teases heel turn and exit from the company, Popular superstar finally getting title push after 4 years?

It was a good episode of RAW this week, but there was still no mention of Survivor Series 2021. Given its little importance this year, it almost feels as though Money in the Bank should become a "Big four" pay-per-view and replace Survivor Series.

Either way, it was an episode that saw a lot of storyline progression and some good matches as well. Let's cut right to the chase, starting with the WWE Title picture on RAW:

#7 The interesting development in the WWE Title feud on RAW

Big E and Seth Rollins were expected to have a confrontation, but Kevin Owens ended up interjecting himself into the picture. Although he lost to Seth Rollins in the Fatal Four-Way Ladder Match last week, Owens made a case anyway.

What was most interesting was Kevin Owens indirectly addressing the rumors of him leaving. It seems no secret now that his WWE contract is expiring in January of 2022, and he could potentially be one of the superstars who walks away without signing a new contract.

His exact words were:

"It might be for three more months, or three more years, that doesn't matter. What matters is every single time I'm on RAW, you can believe I will do everything I can to give the WWE Universe something to remember"

It's interesting to analyze this statement and its far-reaching consequences. Kevin Owens wouldn't have indirectly referenced his WWE contract expiry without the company permitting him to do so.

Not only this, but everything that played out seemed to indicate that Kevin Owens could inject himself into the WWE Title picture. Even Seth Rollins tried to make a deal with KO that would ensure him the first Title shot should The Architect eventually dethrone Big E.

E, on the other hand, was made to look like a strong champion on RAW. Although he offered a title shot to Seth Rollins on RAW, the latter refused to accept it to get heat.

Kevin Owens got his wish, challenging Big E to a non-title match in the main event of RAW. Seth Rollins was directly involved and even struck Big E, but the WWE Champion still pinned KO, causing a lot of tension.

Post-match, Owens seemed disoriented and was fumbling through his promo. He tried to apologize to Big E while also being utterly confused about what played out.

Big E seemed to be mad about him for not acknowledging the fact that Rollins struck him, and the show ended with Kevin Owens getting a Big Ending.

This seemed to be the tease of a heel turn for Kevin Owens - something that might please WWE fans. But is WWE only pushing him into the world title picture to secure his signature on a three-plus year contract?

