7 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW Legends Night: Possible bad news on Drew McIntyre-Goldberg match, Popular star finally getting a title push (January 4th, 2021)

Welcome to the first edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! It was RAW legends night, which primarily comprised of legends in backstage segments. Let's start off with the most noteworthy part - the ending of RAW:

#7 Goldberg's return on RAW and what awaits at Royal Rumble 2021

Is Drew McIntyre next?

The main event of RAW saw Drew McIntyre defend the WWE Championship against Keith Lee. It was a hard-hitting match contest, and as expected, even the winner didn't leave unscathed.

Drew McIntyre walked out of the match on RAW victorious and gave a show of respect to his opponent Keith Lee. After the legends gave an ovation, Goldberg's music hit. Because, of course, it's Goldberg season, and with declining ratings, WWE wants the best way to pop it.

With all due respect to Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, they aren't names that are drawing attention anymore. Goldberg, on the other hand, does. The legend went up to Drew McIntyre and deemed him a worthy holder of the WWE Championship.

He went on to challenge him and accused Drew McIntyre of thinking that he's better than all the legends were in their prime. Whether it's true or not is up for debate. What is true, however, is the fact that Drew McIntyre vs Goldberg is official for the Royal Rumble.

Now that's a WWE title match to get excited about. However, there is a negative side to it. We all know how Goldberg matches have been recent. Short, but effective.

What may come as bad news for fans is that not only is the match at Royal Rumble unlikely to go even five minutes, but the chances of Drew McIntyre walking out as WWE Champion are slim.

Goldberg helps pop the ratings, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him win the WWE title in time for WrestleMania season.