7 Things WWE Subtly told us at SummerSlam 2021: Brock Lesnar has big character change, Possible spoiler on Bobby Lashley's title reign

SummerSlam 2021 is in the books, and it was a great pay-per-view overall. While there were some less-than-great moments at SummerSlam as well, that's only to be expected from a four and a half hour show.

What was important was that SummerSlam delivered where it needed to. We had a match of the year candidate, two massive returns, several title changes, and an exciting direction for the future of WWE.

SummerSlam started with a bang and ended with one as well. Let's jump right into what WWE subtly told us at SummerSlam 2021.

#7 Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam marks a big shift in character

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena was the perfect SummerSlam main event. They eclipsed their previous match at No Mercy 2017 in a big way. This will be remembered as a classic with incredible storytelling.

We were surprised at just how one-sided the match was at most times. John Cena got a good deal of offense in, but only after getting squashed for most of the bout. A regular AA wasn't enough to put The Tribal Chief. Even a Super AA and one through the announcers table couldn't get the job done.

John Cena just needed to get the pin, which he said on SmackDown in the build-up to SummerSlam. But Roman Reigns' outright dominance made him look incredible.

Ultimately, Reigns picked up the victory at SummerSlam in the main event, finishing Cena with a clean spear. The celebrations were underway, but it was all cut short when a ghost from the past returned - Brock Lesnar.

After 18 months away, Lesnar is officially back in WWE. Not only this, but the way he was presented, The Beast Incarnate seems to be a babyface for the first time in many years.

Usually, Brock Lesnar is a superstar who rarely crosses the heel/face dynamic. Like The Undertaker, he often remained a tweener in his run from 2012-2020. But with Roman Reigns as the top heel, it seems as though Brock Lesnar is now a full-fledged babyface with his new look.

The turn has even made fans forget that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar faced off on numerous occasions in 2018.

