7 things WWE Subtly told us at WrestleMania Night 1: 8-Time World Champion set to return on RAW, New Universal Title challenger revealed?

The road to WrestleMania culminated at Raymond James Stadium for the first of two nights on Saturday. Despite criticism of the card, almost every single match delivered, and all the outcomes proved to be the right ones.

It's not often that you see WWE making so many correct decisions consecutively, and despite a few hiccups - including a 40-minute delay due to rain - the show went on as planned.

It was great to see fans back in the arena after such a long time, and the sold-out crowd of 25,000+ was great from start to finish. Since WrestleMania 37 started with the WWE Championship match and ended with the SmackDown Women's Championship match, let's go in that order.

#7. The Almighty Era continues at WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley picked up the biggest win of his career

While many fans might be slightly upset at the decision to have Bobby Lashley retain the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37, it isn't a bad one. Bobby Lashley is only over a month into his reign as WWE Champion, and it wouldn't do justice to give him a transitional reign.

The opening match was great. In hindsight, it was probably a good decision to have the match start the show as the crowd was hot for both Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

We have to note that Bobby Lashley getting cheered means that breaking up The Hurt Business didn't work as much as WWE would have hoped. Thankfully, Bobby Lashley has momentum on his side, and we hope that there is a storyline on RAW where Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander work to make amends with the WWE Champion.

What does this mean for RAW going forward? For one - a potential change in direction. We're not sure when it will happen, but we believe that this is the perfect time to bring back Brock Lesnar.

Bobby Lashley returned to WWE in 2018 to get the dream Brock Lesnar match, and nobody deserves it more than he does. Fans also deserve to see a blockbuster rivalry post-WrestleMania, so we wouldn't be surprised to see the eight-time World Champion return on the RAW after WrestleMania 37.

It makes sense and the timing couldn't be better. If we don't see Brock Lesnar now, then we can expect to see him return this summer. But will WWE keep the Championship on Bobby Lashley until August?

