7 behind the scenes things WWE won't air from the NXT UK Plymouth tapings

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 665 // 22 Jul 2019, 05:24 IST

Pete Dunne was one of the many surprises that will never make it onto the WWE Network

I recently had the joy of being able to attend WWE's recent NXT UK tapings which took place in Plymouth. I was able to see both sets of tapings over the weekend as WWE NXT UK recorded the episodes that the WWE Universe will see leading up to NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, the brand's biggest show to date!

Not only did I get to see two huge matches being announced with an incredibly dominant NXT UK Champion WALTER finding himself an opponent for the show in the form of Tyler Bate and Grizzled Young Vets (James Drake and Zack Gibson) set to defend their NXT UK Tag Team titles against Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey) and the team of Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

Fans watching NXT UK on the WWE Network will be treated to the above match-builds for TakeOver as well as matches involving Noam Dar, Kassius Ohno, Toni Storm, Jordan Devlin and others. But those lucky enough to be in the live crowd were treated to several things that the cameras didn't capture.

Let's take a look at some of the amazing things that WWE won't air and you won't see on the WWE Network from the NXT UK Plymouth tapings.

#7 The commentary team get their own introduction

Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph get a huge ovation to start the show

Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph are the voices of NXT UK. McGuinness is a legendary figure in the UK and Joseph is learning the ropes incredibly quickly with their commentary being as integral to the show as any of the wrestlers.

It's true that there wouldn't be an NXT UK without their voices on the booth calling the matches which is why it's great that the pair of them get a proper introduction in front of the live crowd.

Joseph and McGuinness are introduced individually on both nights of the tapings and both men receive rapturous applause.

