7-time champ to quit, Roman Reigns to return & more - 3 last-minute predictions for WWE SmackDown 

The final WWE SmackDown before King and Queen of the Ring 2024 promises to be an exciting event. Four matches have been announced for the show, including the semifinals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament.

WWE could have some big surprises in store for fans on Friday. How will the upcoming edition of SmackDown pan out? The following piece will explore three potential things that may happen on May 24.

#3 Jade Cargill helps Bianca Belair defeat Nia Jax on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair will collide with Nia Jax in the semifinal of the Queen of the Ring tournament on Friday. Prevailing over The EST won't be easy for Jax. Hence, The Irresistible Force could resort to unfair tactics during the match to potentially secure a massive win.

If that is indeed the case, the creative team could have Belair's tag team partner, Jade Cargill, interfere in the match to even the odds. The former AEW star could help The EST neutralize Jax to advance into the finals of the tournament.

#2 AJ Styles quits WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles will have a meeting with Nick Aldis on Friday night to discuss his future. The Phenomenal One hasn't had the best of times recently and seems lost among the crowd on WWE SmackDown. Given that, it won't come as a surprise if he quits the blue brand.

If that does happen, the seven-time WWE champion could proceed to sign a new deal with RAW. The red brand will provide new opportunities and ample options to Styles. The Phenomenal One could feud with top names like Gunther, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Finn Balor, and more on the Monday night program.

The veteran is a two-time WWE Champion and a three-time United States Champion. He has also held the RAW Tag Team and Intercontinental Titles in the past. It will be interesting to see whether he will secure another championship before his retirement.

#1 Roman Reigns returns early to stop The Bloodline

Randy Orton will lock horns with Tama Tonga in the semifinal of the King of the Ring tournament on WWE SmackDown. However, potential interference from The Bloodline during the match seems highly likely.

Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa could interfere in the match to try and help Tama prevail over Randy Orton. However, their plans could be thwarted by a returning Roman Reigns.

While it was earlier reported that Reigns might return before SummerSlam, The Tribal Chief could be forced to show up early, given the recent state of The Bloodline. The Head of the Table could make a comeback during the semifinal clash on Friday to help Randy Orton even the odds against The Bloodline.

The potential angle would instantly establish Roman Reigns as a babyface. Meanwhile, Orton could advance to the finals of the tournament and face Gunther at King and Queen of the Ring.