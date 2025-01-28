7-time champion to betray Cody Rhodes at WWE Royal Rumble 2025? Exploring potential hint

Cody Rhodes is all set to compete in a Ladder Match against Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. While The American Nightmare is focused on teaching Owens a lesson and retaining his Undisputed WWE Title, he might suffer a shocking betrayal that not many of his fans expect.

After delivering a brutal piledriver to Randy Orton, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes' rivalry rose to a whole new level. The two have been assaulting one another every week on SmackDown and even on RAW. They will finally hang the Undisputed WWE Title and the Winged Eagle Championship over the ladder at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 to conclude their feud. However, an unexpected interference could bring a huge twist.

On this week's WWE RAW, Karrion Kross tried to manipulate Sami Zayn by planting an idea that two best friends, Sami and Kevin, could headline WrestleMania 41 together if the four-time Intercontinental Champion helps his so-called 'best friend' at Royal Rumble.

Owens has already pitched the idea to Sami about them headlining WrestleMania in a singles match. The former two-time Tag Team Champion might very well listen and could help The Prizefighter to become the World Champion at the upcoming premium live event in Indianapolis.

Sami Zayn also mistakenly hit The American Nightmare on multiple occasions, seemingly teasing a heel turn. If that is in the plans, the former NXT Champion might betray Cody to ensure Kevin Owens becomes the Undisputed WWE Champion. This scenario sounds intriguing, but it should be noted that it is just speculation for now and nowhere near confirmed.

What else could happen when Cody Rhodes battles Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2025?

While Sami Zayn's interference is possible, there are several other ways the Ladder match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 could roll out.

Randy Orton could finally return after months to help Cody Rhodes tackle Kevin Owens. In a surprising turn of events, Orton could turn heel and attack Cody to set a much-awaited dream match between the former Legacy stablemates at WrestleMania 41.

While it isn't anticipated much at this point, The Rock could still return and involve himself in the main event of The Show of Shows. If that's the plan, he could interfere and ensure The American Nightmare loses the Ladder match. While a lot could happen, the truth will be revealed on February 1, 2025.

