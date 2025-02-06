7-time champion to join WWE SmackDown after 652 days to brutalize Cody Rhodes? Exploring the possibility

This week's WWE SmackDown will feature the fallout from Royal Rumble 2025, including a potential update on Cody Rhodes' injuries. We may also see a major star officially join the brand to go after the World Champion.

At Royal Rumble 2025, Cody Rhodes defeated his archnemesis Kevin Owens in a gruesome Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It was later announced that he suffered multiple injuries during the battle. Kevin Owens unexpectedly returned on this week's episode of WWE RAW and attacked Sami Zayn, so there is a chance the American Nightmare could return on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Cody's potential return to television might not go as planned. Drew McIntyre could officially join the blue brand as part of the transfer window, as reported by PWInsider. If that happens, he could go after the fan-favorite as soon as this week in his first appearance as a full-time blue-brand superstar since April 2023.

Trending

Expand Tweet

On the January 6 episode of WWE SmackDown, The Scottish Psychopath appeared on the blue brand and hugged The American Nightmare. That might have been a hint at the punishment he will potentially inflict on him soon. He is also on a mission to eradicate everyone who helped Roman Reigns, so he might as well start with the 39-year-old star.

What else could Cody Rhodes do on WWE SmackDown on the Road to WrestleMania 41?

Expand Tweet

Considering Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble and said he would see Cody on SmackDown, there is a chance he could go for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes could also address the aftermath of his Ladder match against Kevin Owens, who attacked Sami Zayn on this week's RAW. Another storyline angle could involve Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk based on their ringside fight during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Randy Orton has also yet to return to television since suffering a brutal Piledriver at the hands of Kevin Owens. He might turn heel in a surprising turn of events to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback