WWE Legend John Cena will be present on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW in Glasgow, Scotland. While he will be there for yet another confrontation with Cody Rhodes, there is a chance the WWE Universe could witness something different.

Next week on RAW, a seven-time champion could sell his soul and join forces with John Cena and The Rock. This superstar who could sell his soul and join the two WWE legends is Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman could pull off one of the biggest heel turns in WWE history.

McIntyre could pull off a move like this for simple reasons. Recently, he has been wronged on multiple occasions and has only been on the losing end. Fed up with this outcome, Drew could sell his soul to The Rock in an attempt to gain advantages.

McIntyre could turn heel by appearing on RAW and attacking Cody Rhodes on John Cena's behalf. Since Scotland is McIntyre's home country, this heel turn would solidify his status as the ultimate heel and benefit his feud against Damain Priest.

WWE star Drew McIntyre earlier claimed The Rock was working out a favor for him

Drew McIntyre and The Rock have always shared a good relationship. The latter, in particular, has always praised McIntyre as a wrestler and even gifted him a sword when he re-signed with WWE. Similarly, back in January, McIntyre made a shocking revelation.

At the premiere of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, a clip went viral in which The Rock and Drew McIntyre were seen embracing, and the latter whispered something in his heart. When McIntyre was questioned about what he whispered, he said:

"He always had such positive public comments. When I re-signed, [he] sent the sword as a little gift. He has always been there for advice and to include me in his live stream after the match, I wasn't exactly expecting it, but I feel very honored that he's willing to shine a kind of light on me. And he swore first, then I saw an opportunity. It's so hard not to swear being Scottish. So I got a little laugh, and I got to ask a little favor, and he's working on that for me."

Until now, there is no clarity on what favor The Rock is working out for Drew McIntyre. However, based on what happened at Elimination Chamber, it won't be surprising to see if McIntyre is another recruit in Rock's faction.

