7-time WWE champion to replace LA Knight as Randy Orton's partner vs. The Bloodline on SmackDown? Exploring massive twist

WWE has stacked tonight's episode of SmackDown with some exciting matches and segments, with one of them involving Randy Orton. The Viper is set to team up with LA Knight against The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. But what if there's a last-minute change coming?

The Megastar could be taken out by Uso and Sikoa in a backstage attack, rendering him unable to accompany Orton on SmackDown. That was how he began feuding with The Bloodline in September, replacing AJ Styles as John Cena's tag team partner at Fastlane.

The Phenomenal One was last seen in WWE taking a major beating from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, so he definitely has an agenda upon his likely return on SmackDown. Styles looks set to go after The Bloodline, too, potentially stepping in for an injured Knight.

It would be quite the role reversal if this is what happens. Randy Orton and AJ Styles on the same team sounds quite interesting, too, especially given their past rivalry. What happens next, though? A certain Tribal Chief may not be too happy about it.

Who will face Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 - Randy Orton, AJ Styles, or LA Knight?

The Bloodline isn't short on enemies, with several possible opponents for Roman Reigns heading into 2024. Depending on what happens on SmackDown tonight, we may have an idea of who it will be.

LA Knight has already faced The Tribal Chief, while AJ Styles could be right back in the mix upon his return. However, it seems like it's Randy Orton's time to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He is the biggest star of the lot and has a bone to pick with The Bloodline for the past 19 months.

A match between Orton and Reigns is apt for a major show like the Royal Rumble. Styles can challenge The Big Uce at the following premium live event, Elimination Chamber in Australia, before Cody Rhodes attempts to finish his story once again at WrestleMania 40.

Who should WWE pick as Roman Reigns' next challenger - Randy Orton or AJ Styles? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

