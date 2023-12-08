Randy Orton and LA Knight versus The Bloodline is official for WWE SmackDown this Friday. The match goes down just a week after the Megastar came to the Viper’s aid to take down Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on the blue brand.

Orton and Knight haven’t shared the same ring in the past, which makes this upcoming match-up even more interesting. Both men have some unfinished business with The Bloodline. The Legend Killer lost 18 months of his career due to the faction’s assault.

On the other hand, the Megastar was prevented from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns by his faction at the Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia just last month.

Expand Tweet

That being said, let’s take a look at the five ways the match involving LA Knight, Randy Orton, and The Bloodline could go down on WWE SmackDown this week:

#5. Jimmy Uso takes an RKO from Randy Orton

Jimmy Uso has been on the receiving end of RKO in the past. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion was seen selling the impact of the iconic finisher even after WWE SmackDown went off the air last Friday.

Expand Tweet

Fans can expect a similar outcome for the Randy Orton and LA Knight versus The Bloodline match this Friday. Jimmy might be distracted long enough for Orton to hit him with an RKO out of nowhere for the win.

#4. Solo Sikoa spikes LA Knight

Solo Sikoa adopted the Samoan Spike from his uncle Umaga several months after he joined the main roster. The Enforcer of The Bloodline used the brutal finisher to send John Cena into retirement at Crown Jewel 2023.

Another possible outcome of the match-up could be Solo Sikoa picking up the win for his team. In this potential scenario, the former NXT North American Champion would hit LA Knight with the Samoan Spike to win the tag team match.

#3. AJ Styles returns to WWE SmackDown

Orton and Knight aren’t the only superstars on the blue brand with unfinished business against Roman Reigns and his faction. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa put AJ Styles on the shelf in the lead-up to WWE Fastlane 2023.

The missing star is reportedly set to return this Friday on SmackDown. Styles can potentially appear during or after the match to confront The Bloodline for costing him nearly three months of in-ring competition.

#2. Roman Reigns makes a surprise appearance

Roman Reigns last appeared on WWE television at Crown Jewel 2023. The Tribal Chief defeated LA Knight with The Bloodline’s help at the November 4th Premium Live Event. He is advertised for the December 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

That being said, Reigns could make a surprise appearance in what would probably be the main event match of the evening. The Head of the Table doesn’t need to appear in person. He could show up on the titantron or have his music hit to cause a distraction for the babyfaces.

#1. CM Punk gets himself involved with The Bloodline

CM Punk has a long history with Roman Reigns and The Usos. The Second City Saint used to team up with Jimmy and Jey against The Shield during the final years of his first WWE run. Nearly a decade later, neither Usos nor The Shield are together as a unit in WWE.

Punk will be on the Tribute to the Troops of WWE SmackDown for the first time in over a decade. WWE could set in motion his rumored feud with Roman Reigns by having the Straight Edge Superstar involved in some capacity in the tag team match.

Click here to read Sportskeeda’s predictions for CM Punk this week on WWE SmackDown.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here