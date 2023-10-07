7-time WWE champion should return from injury to join Cody Rhodes and John Cena’s team at Survivor Series WarGames

WWE fans were treated to a top segment on this week’s SmackDown that saw Cody Rhodes and John Cena end up on the same side of the ring. It now looks like WWE is planning a massive Survivor Series WarGames match with the two top babyfaces in a team.

LA Knight and Jimmy Uso competed in the main event of SmackDown this Friday. The two men had a decent contest before Solo Sikoa interfered to cause a disqualification.

John Cena ran out to save his Fastlane partner before The Judgment Day entered to outnumber the babyfaces. This called for Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to rush out, strengthen the babyface side, and drop the heels to end the night.

It now looks like The Bloodline and The Judgment Day will work together on the Survivor Series WarGames heel team. Meanwhile, fans could see Rhodes, Cena, Jey, and Knight on the other side of the match.

The babyfaces are still outnumbered, and this could call for a 7-time WWE champion to return to even the odds. The injured star is none other than AJ Styles, who was written off television by SmackDown not long ago.

Styles was supposed to be Cena’s original partner for Fastlane. However, an on-screen attack by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso a few weeks ago sent the veteran to the hospital.

The Phenomenal One has unfinished business with The Bloodline and also has had some differences with Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. That could bring him back at the go-home show of Survivor Series WarGames or during the event itself.

It would be great to see Styles team up with top names like John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Jey Uso and LA Knight are also very popular among the fans, and the entire team could get a great reaction during the Premium Live Event.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes could finally work on the same side at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

It is no secret that John Cena and Cody Rhodes are two of the biggest babyfaces in the company today. They have been working together in WWE for years, and fans could finally see them team up at Survivor Series WarGames for the first time in their current run.

Cena has aged, while The American Nightmare is a different version of himself. The two men embrace their in-ring talent to give fans great moments to cherish, and it would be great to see them work together with some of the top names in the industry.

AJ Styles, who was injured on the September 22 episode of SmackDown, could return to make the team even stronger and more star-studded. He could team up with John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the first time at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

While fans expected some already established factions to compete inside the WarGames structure this year, no one would be complaining when the final lineup of the babyface side is revealed.

