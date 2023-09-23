John Cena calls on former rival to fight off the Bloodline

John Cena sought the help of his former rival, to team up together against the Bloodline.

Of late, AJ Styles has found himself in the crosshairs of the Bloodline, after he had a backstage altercation with Jimmy Uso that resulted in Solo Sikoa attacking him. That same night, Sikoa and Styles went face-to-face in a singles bout that ended with the Street Champion as the victor, thanks to Jimmy Uso.

John Cena also found himself in a similar situation when he was interrupted by Jimmy Uso a couple of weeks ago. To make matters worse, the Bloodline attacked him last week during the Grayson Waller Effect. However, Cena found himself an unlikely ally in AJ Styles, who came down to the ring to save the Leader of The Cenation.

Tonight, the blue brand kicked off with John Cena, who came out looking to compete against the Bloodline tonight. During his promo, he also called on AJ Styles to be his tag team partner. The Phenomenal One came out and immediately called out The Bloodline, who came out and were about to step into the ring, before they decided to back off.

Expand Tweet

It looks like Cena will stop at nothing to get his hands on the Bloodline, and it certainly will be interesting to see when he does so.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star