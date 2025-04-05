7-time WWE champion to return & replace Kevin Owens against Randy Orton at WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility

Kevin Owens dropped a bombshell in the latest episode of SmackDown, revealing that he was dealing with a neck injury. Sadly, that means he is out of WrestleMania 41, and his highly anticipated match with Randy Orton is off the table. With The Viper's 'Mania status up in the air, a seven-time WWE champion could return and replace KO at the spectacle.
Randy Orton could face a returning Sami Zayn at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Canadian is a four-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time tag team champion, and a one-time NXT Champion. He has been off WWE TV since his Unsanctioned Match against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber 2025. Although the Canadians were involved in an intense rivalry, KO's injury could change things around. Sami might decide to forgive Owens and put the past behind them.
Next week on SmackDown, the Honorary Uce might finally return and open up about how he felt for The Prizefighter. Despite everything that went down between them, Sami Zayn could admit he felt bad for Kevin Owens, claiming that this was karma catching up with KO. But just as things get emotional, Randy Orton may show up and confront him.
The Viper might lambast the 40-year-old for forgiving KO, leading to a heated confrontation. Orton could lay down a challenge, asking Sami Zayn to step up and replace his best friend, Kevin Owens, at WrestleMania. As a result, it could lead to a match between the two superstars at The Show of Shows. With all the tensions and backstory, there is a high possibility of it happening.
Owens' injury has left a huge void on the WrestleMania card, and Sami Zayn may be the perfect candidate to fill that spot. With no current plans for Zayn at The Show of Shows, this could be an ideal way to bring him back into the mix. However, this is speculative as of now.
Kevin Owens to return to WWE from his neck surgery after 2025?
During his emotional promo on SmackDown, Kevin Owens said that he had been battling a serious neck injury for the last four months. He looked quite disappointed because he would have to miss WrestleMania 41. KO's words indicated the seriousness of the situation and that he needed immediate surgery.
While he was clearly heartbroken about missing WrestleMania, he said this would be his last time in a WWE ring for a while. Since then, fans have been wondering about Owens' return timeline. There is a high chance that the former Universal Champion may miss the entirety of 2025.
Neck injuries are considered to be very critical in pro wrestling. There have been instances in the past when superstars have taken years to recover fully. Although not many details have been revealed regarding Kevin Owens' situation, his recovery may take a long time.
KO could return to the company next year after undergoing complete rehabilitation. It remains to be seen if WWE will provide any further updates regarding his return timeline.