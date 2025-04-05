7-time WWE champion to return & replace Kevin Owens against Randy Orton at WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility

Kevin Owens dropped a bombshell in the latest episode of SmackDown, revealing that he was dealing with a neck injury. Sadly, that means he is out of WrestleMania 41, and his highly anticipated match with Randy Orton is off the table. With The Viper's 'Mania status up in the air, a seven-time WWE champion could return and replace KO at the spectacle.

Ad

Randy Orton could face a returning Sami Zayn at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Canadian is a four-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time tag team champion, and a one-time NXT Champion. He has been off WWE TV since his Unsanctioned Match against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber 2025. Although the Canadians were involved in an intense rivalry, KO's injury could change things around. Sami might decide to forgive Owens and put the past behind them.

Ad

Trending

Next week on SmackDown, the Honorary Uce might finally return and open up about how he felt for The Prizefighter. Despite everything that went down between them, Sami Zayn could admit he felt bad for Kevin Owens, claiming that this was karma catching up with KO. But just as things get emotional, Randy Orton may show up and confront him.

The Viper might lambast the 40-year-old for forgiving KO, leading to a heated confrontation. Orton could lay down a challenge, asking Sami Zayn to step up and replace his best friend, Kevin Owens, at WrestleMania. As a result, it could lead to a match between the two superstars at The Show of Shows. With all the tensions and backstory, there is a high possibility of it happening.

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Owens' injury has left a huge void on the WrestleMania card, and Sami Zayn may be the perfect candidate to fill that spot. With no current plans for Zayn at The Show of Shows, this could be an ideal way to bring him back into the mix. However, this is speculative as of now.

Kevin Owens to return to WWE from his neck surgery after 2025?

During his emotional promo on SmackDown, Kevin Owens said that he had been battling a serious neck injury for the last four months. He looked quite disappointed because he would have to miss WrestleMania 41. KO's words indicated the seriousness of the situation and that he needed immediate surgery.

Ad

While he was clearly heartbroken about missing WrestleMania, he said this would be his last time in a WWE ring for a while. Since then, fans have been wondering about Owens' return timeline. There is a high chance that the former Universal Champion may miss the entirety of 2025.

Neck injuries are considered to be very critical in pro wrestling. There have been instances in the past when superstars have taken years to recover fully. Although not many details have been revealed regarding Kevin Owens' situation, his recovery may take a long time.

Ad

KO could return to the company next year after undergoing complete rehabilitation. It remains to be seen if WWE will provide any further updates regarding his return timeline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More