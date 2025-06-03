7-time WWE Champion to turn heel and join Seth Rollins’ group after what went down on RAW? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins earned yet another success against his enemies on this week’s episode of RAW. The Architect put down CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso in the final moments of the Monday Night show. Owing to yet another night of annihilation suffered at the hands of Rollins and crew, there is a chance that Zayn might turn heel and become a part of The Visionary’s group.

Ad

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso teamed up to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in tag team action. The match saw Seth Rollins run down the ramp and land a Curb Stomp on Uso in the final moments of the match at ringside. On the other end, Reed was about to hit Zayn with a Tsunami on top of the announce desk. While CM Punk’s interference with a steel chair put a stop to the demolition, it just delayed the inevitable.

Ad

Trending

The Visionary ambushed The Second City Saint during his Money in the Bank qualifier match against El Grande Americano and AJ Styles. The YEET Master and Zayn rushed to his aid, but their effort went in vain. Americano ended up picking up the win, and the babyfaces got Stomped and Speared, followed by multiple Tsunamis on the World Heavyweight Champion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Not long before this happened, Karrion Kross had approached Sami Zayn backstage. He spoke about how the former four-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time Tag Team Champion, and NXT Champion could have also earned a world title. He especially emphasized how he could’ve been a ten-time world champ already had he turned heel and played selfishly instead of looking out for his friends.

Although the former El Generico refused to give in at that moment, Kross’ words could be ringing in his ears after another night of punishment. Since Seth Rollins had already offered Zayn a spot on his crew, there is a chance that the OG Bloodline member could finally join him. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Ad

Seth Rollins could win the 2025 Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Seth Rollins defeated Sami Zayn and Finn Balor on last week’s episode of RAW to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. With this, the Architect is in a position to win the powerful contract for a second time in his career. The Visionary has noted that he seeks to control all the power on the red-branded show and seeks to unhook the briefcase that controls the fate of all the championships on WWE.

Ad

With Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at his side, there is a high chance that The Revolutionary could win the MITB contract once again. This would bring another big moment in his heel turn that saw Paul Heyman siding with him at WrestleMania 41.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins had previously won the MITB contract in 2014 and successfully cashed it in at WrestleMania 31 the following year. He gatecrashed the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, pinning his former Shield brother to win his first-ever world title, which was dubbed as ‘The Heist of the Century’.

The Visionary will be facing Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Andrade, Penta, and El Grande Americano in this year’s ladder match. Neither of his opponents has won a world championship before.

Moreover, aside from LA Knight, no other star has received a significant push in the last few months. Thus, Rollins could be the man to unhook the briefcase once again. So far, this is also speculative. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Rollins and his crew.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More