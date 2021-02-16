7 Times WWE and AEW stars announced their pregnancy on TV

Being a WWE or AEW Superstar is a great achievement, but all that glory can't come close to the feeling of starting one's own family with the love of your life. WWE and AEW Superstars are, after all, human beings and they have their personal lives outside of the business.

Throughout WWE's vast history, there have been multiple instances where Superstars have announced their pregnancies on live TV. The same has happened a couple of times in the relatively shorter history of the younger promotion, AEW.

In this article, let's take a look at seven such times when WWE and AEW stars announced their pregnancies on TV. Many congratulations to all these parents and soon-to-be-parents for the beautiful next phase in their life.

#7 WWE Superstar announced pregnancy: Becky Lynch

One of the biggest WWE moments of 2020 came on the RAW after Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Then RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch announced that she would be stepping away from the ring and handed over the title to the women's MITB winner Asuka. She then told Asuka - 'You go and be a warrior, because I'm gonna go be a mother', announcing her pregnancy. The genuinely surprised Asuka celebrated with Becky Lynch in the ring before she made her way to the back.

After this highly emotional segment, social media flooded with fans and wrestling personalities congratulating Becky Lynch and her fiance, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins for their first child. WWE didn't acknowledge Seth Rollins during the segment on TV as he was playing a massive heel at that time.

In December 2020, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins announced the arrival of their baby girl, Roux. Seth Rollins returned to WWE TV after his paternity leave in the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match. As for Becky Lynch, there have been several rumors of her returning ahead of WrestleMania 37. But as much as RAW's women's division needs the megastar, her health should be the priority. When do you think Becky Lynch will return to WWE?