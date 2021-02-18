7 times WWE had to cancel high-profile PPV matches

Over the last few decades, there have been several matches in WWE that were canceled for various reasons. Whether it was a change in plans or other circumstances, WWE had to do what they could to make sure the show went on. This is something that has occurred even more frequently during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These were some of the high-profile PPV matches that WWE was forced to cancel or replace:

#7. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt - WWE TLC 2017

Finn Balor vs. Sister Abigail as originally advertised

Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt spent a good part of 2017 feuding against one another. While their rivalry was abruptly halted in favor of a Seth Rollins-Bray Wyatt feud, it resumed later on, including a SummerSlam match that lasted a little more than ten minutes.

Their rivalry escalated, and we were supposed to see something more unique at TLC 2017. Finn Balor teased the debut of an alter-ego of The Demon King, and Bray Wyatt was set to compete as Sister Abigail.

It was a highly-anticipated match. WWE fans weren't expecting a match of the year candidate, but there was a lot of curiosity about Bray Wyatt and how he would appear.

Due to a viral infection, two top WWE stars were taken out of the TLC PPV - Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns. Both men were removed from their matches and subsequently replaced.

Kurt Angle replaced Roman Reigns to join The Shield for one night. SmackDown's AJ Styles was called back from a live event tour in South America to face Finn Balor in a dream match.

Those who followed New Japan Pro Wrestling know that AJ Styles debuted in the promotion in 2014 - the same year that Finn Balor (then known as Prince Devitt) departed for WWE. Styles also took over as the leader of The Bullet Club, making it a dream match.

Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles was a dream classic waiting to happen. While there was no actual build to the match, it was a match of the year candidate. The match delivered beyond expectations, and AJ Styles was rewarded for it even in defeat.

Proving beyond the shadow of a doubt that he was a company man, AJ Styles would soon be thrust into the WWE title picture on SmackDown. He dethroned Jinder Mahal to kickstart a year-long reign with the title.

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt took place at SummerSlam 2019. While Balor was his normal self in the match, Wyatt wrestled as his demonic alter-ego — The Fiend.