7 women who held men's titles in WWE

There have been a number of female wrestlers that have competed inside a WWE ring. Many of them went onto achieve great things such as winning the Women's Championship or eventually being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

There have been a few rare instances where the women of WWE have competed for traditional men's championships. That being said, let's take a look at seven women's wrestlers who have held traditional men's championships in WWE.

#7 Kelly Kelly became the first female WWE 24/7 Champion

The WWE 24/7 Championship was introduced on the May 20, 2019 episode of Monday Night RAW by Mick Foley. Its rules were similar to that of the 24/7 rules for the Hardcore Championship back during the Attitude Era. The champion could be pinned at any time in any place as long as a referee was present.

It was introduced as a men's title with the male superstars of RAW and SmackDown going after it. That was until the RAW Reunion in July 2019. A whole host of WWE legends appeared, including former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly. In a backstage segment, Kelly Kelly managed to pin Gerald Brisco (not a sentence you read every day) to become the first-ever female to win the 24/7 Championship.

Sadly for the former member of Extreme Expose, the reign only lasted a few moments. She was pinned by another female legend, Candice Michelle, who was then subsequently pinned by WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze.

#6 Terri Runnels won the WWE Hardcore Championship

During a backstage interview on the May 27, 2002 episode of Monday Night RAW, Terri Runnels caught then-champion Steven Richards off guard. Whilst conducting the interview, Terri somehow managed to pin the former Right to Censor member to win her first-ever championship in WWE.

The reign lasted a mere few seconds, as a shocked Stevie Richards immediately got his championship back, pinning Terri. Runnels can be proud to say that she won a championship in WWE, albeit for a few seconds.

WWE parted ways with Terri in 2004 after eight years with the company, where she had a number of roles including valet, interviewer and sometimes wrestler. She later returned for a one-night only appearance in 2018 on the 25th Anniversary episode of RAW.

Terri became the last female Hardcore Champion in WWE.

