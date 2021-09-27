×
7 women who held men's titles in WWE

Trish Stratus appearing on WWE Monday Night RAW
Trish Stratus appearing on WWE Monday Night RAW
Danny Wolstanholme
ANALYST
Modified Sep 27, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Listicle

There have been a number of female wrestlers that have competed inside a WWE ring. Many of them went onto achieve great things such as winning the Women's Championship or eventually being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

There have been a few rare instances where the women of WWE have competed for traditional men's championships. That being said, let's take a look at seven women's wrestlers who have held traditional men's championships in WWE.

#7 Kelly Kelly became the first female WWE 24/7 Champion

Kelly Kelly becomes the first female 24/7 Champion.

I dare you to tell me she's not an icon. https://t.co/XRXW798Dcr

The WWE 24/7 Championship was introduced on the May 20, 2019 episode of Monday Night RAW by Mick Foley. Its rules were similar to that of the 24/7 rules for the Hardcore Championship back during the Attitude Era. The champion could be pinned at any time in any place as long as a referee was present.

It was introduced as a men's title with the male superstars of RAW and SmackDown going after it. That was until the RAW Reunion in July 2019. A whole host of WWE legends appeared, including former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly. In a backstage segment, Kelly Kelly managed to pin Gerald Brisco (not a sentence you read every day) to become the first-ever female to win the 24/7 Championship.

Sadly for the former member of Extreme Expose, the reign only lasted a few moments. She was pinned by another female legend, Candice Michelle, who was then subsequently pinned by WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze.

#6 Terri Runnels won the WWE Hardcore Championship

Terri Runnels wins the Hardcore Title.
I will never forget that scenes. @theterrirunnels https://t.co/rOW9vtylKb

During a backstage interview on the May 27, 2002 episode of Monday Night RAW, Terri Runnels caught then-champion Steven Richards off guard. Whilst conducting the interview, Terri somehow managed to pin the former Right to Censor member to win her first-ever championship in WWE.

The reign lasted a mere few seconds, as a shocked Stevie Richards immediately got his championship back, pinning Terri. Runnels can be proud to say that she won a championship in WWE, albeit for a few seconds.

WWE parted ways with Terri in 2004 after eight years with the company, where she had a number of roles including valet, interviewer and sometimes wrestler. She later returned for a one-night only appearance in 2018 on the 25th Anniversary episode of RAW.

Terri became the last female Hardcore Champion in WWE.

