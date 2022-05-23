7 Superstars you didn’t know are ambassadors for WWE

Often, when a WWE Superstar reaches the end of their in-ring career, they may decide to use their experience and status as a way to give back to the company that made them who they are. The best in-ring technicians usually do this by training future talent at the Performance Center. Names like Finlay and Matt Bloom are examples of this.

Others work backstage as writers or producers, using their knowledge and in-ring experience to ensure that Raw, SmackDown and NXT are as good as they can be.

However, not all former Superstars go down these paths. Some are signed to be ambassadors of the company and are contracted to make appearances, promoting WWE as its public representative.

The majority of ambassadors are Hall of Famers, having held championships throughout their respective careers. Here is a list of seven superstars that you may not have known are signed to the company as ambassadors.

Note that this list does not cover all former Superstars that currently serve as ambassadors, but rather looks at seven of the most surprising of them.

#7. Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is an ambassador for WWE

Beth and Edge celebrate their victory at the Royal Rumble

The Glamazon was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2017 class. To date, she and husband Edge are the first real-life couple made up of Hall of Famers.

Most recently, she teamed up with the Rated-R Superstar to take on The Miz and Maryse at 2022’s Royal Rumble premium live event. She boasts a unique record at Rumble as well, being the first person to ever appear in both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

#6. The Bella Twins continue to represent WWE, even after their retirement

The creators of Twin Magic found their start in WWE in June 2007, which saw them sent to FCW to hone their skills. They were called up to the main roster a year later and had their debut match on the August 29, 2008 episode of SmackDown.

On April 11, 2011, Brie defeated Eve Torres to win the Divas Championship, the first twin in company history to do so. Nikki is a two-time Divas Champion and has the longest reign in the title’s history, having held the belt for 301 days.

Both Nikki and Brie announced their retirement from the in-ring competition on Total Divas, albeit on different episodes.

The Bella Twins celebrate their induction into the Hall of Fame

They were inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020.

#5. Aside from being one of WWE’s most bizzare characters, The Boogeyman also serves as an ambassador for the company

The Boogeyman makes his spine-chilling entrance

One of WWE’s most iconic characters, the worm-eating Boogeyman quickly made his presence felt among his fellow superstars. He did this by appearing in unexpected places backstage while holding up a clock before screaming “I’m the Boogeyman, and I’m comin’ to get’cha!”

He would also feed his opponents worms after defeating them.

The Boogeyman signed a legends contract on November 6, 2015, which allowed him to make non-wrestling appearances.

#4. JBL still works as an ambassador for WWE

The self-proclaimed "Wrestling God" JBL

Prior to his famed current gimmick as a Texas businessman, JBL was part of the Acolytes Protection Agency with Farooq. Together, they have won the tag team championships three times and are one of the Attitude Era’s most known tag teams.

JBL’s rebranding into his current gimmick came after the APA’s split in 2004, and was mainly based on his real-life success investing in the stock market. He won the WWE Championship later that year and held it for 280 days, becoming SmackDown’s longest reigning WWE Champion at the time.

Following his retirement at WrestleMania 25, JBL transitioned to commentary, a role which he still maintains on a sporadic basis. He sometimes appears as a pre-show panelist to discuss premium live event match cards.

JBL was inducted into the Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 37 as a member of the class of 2020.

#3. Kane is a busy man

Aside from serving as the mayor of Knox County, The Big Red Machine is still signed as an ambassador. He most recently appeared on WWE programming on the April 25, 2022 episode of Raw, which took place in Knox County. He was also a surprise entrant in the 2021 Royal Rumble match.

Throughout his history-making career, Kane has won many titles, he is the company’s eighth Triple Crown Champion and third Grand Slam Champion. He also won the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2010.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021.

#2. Maryse serves as an ambassador for WWE

Maryse makes her entrance

The former French-Canadian Divas Champion joined WWE in 2006 after a successful modelling career which saw her win Miss Hawaiian Tropic Canada in 2003.

She made her first televised appearance on the May 21, 2007 episode of Raw, presenting Timbaland’s music video “Throw It on Me” of which she appeared.

On the December 26, 2008 episode of SmackDown, Maryse defeated Michelle McCool to win the Divas Championship for the first time. She lost the title 216 days later to Mickie James at the Night of Champions premium live event.

She defeated Gail Kim in the finals of the tournament for the vacant Diva Championship on the February 22, 2010 episode of Raw. This made her the first Superstar to win the Divas Championship twice.

She currently serves as a manager for her husband, The Miz. Although sporadically, she still competes in the ring. Maryse was most recently involved in a mixed-tag team match at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where she teamed with The Miz to face Edge and Beth Phoenix.

#1. The Undertaker is still signed to WWE

Undertaker @undertaker After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF https://t.co/LA1IfIibSz

One of the most recognizable characters in the history of professional wrestling, The Undertaker announced his retirement during the 2020 Survivor Series premium live event. This brought an end to what was a history-making 30-year career. He remains signed as an ambassador despite this, through a 15-year contract he signed in 2019.

The Deadman is a four-time WWE Champion, a three-time World Heavyweight Champion, a six-time World Tag Team Champion and a former Hardcore Champion. He also won the 2007 Royal Rumble.

The Undertaker also became revered for his performances at WrestleMania, where he developed The Streak, which saw him achieve 21 straight victories at The Showcase of Immortals.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022.

