7 WWE Rumors that shouldn't come true

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.42K   //    16 Sep 2018, 05:00 IST

WWE Rumor Batista
Batista might not show up at the 1000th episode of SmackDown

The past three days had a lot of WWE rumors ruminating. While we wish that some of them do come true, a lot of them shouldn't.

What role will Mick Foley play in the Hell In A Cell encounter? Will Batista show up at the 1000th episode of SmackDown? Is EC3 still injured?

In this section, we take a look at all those enervating rumors and hope that it stays so. Without any further ado, here are 7 WWE rumors that shouldn't come true.

#7 Mick Foley taking a bump


This Monday on Raw, Mick Foley confronted Elias while the latter was insulting the WWE Universe. Mr. Hell In A Cell further told the crowd in attendance that he will be the special guest referee in the Hell In A Cell match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Many fans started wondering why he had been assigned the role all of a sudden. For those of you who speculate that Mick Foley is going to fall from twenty feet again, we have some bad news for you.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer of Newsletter (via Cagesideseats), he will not take any significant bump. Moreover, he has been assigned the role of the special guest referee to promote his WWE Network one-man show premiering after the Hell In A Cell PPV.

If that's the case, WWE's decision to book him as a special guest referee is extremely bizarre. The special guest referee usually plays a huge role in deciding the outcome of the match or is a prominent tool in the storytelling of the match. Making him the special guest referee doesn't tick either of the boxes and is a cheap way to gain viewers.

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
18 year old. Silent observer of the beautiful game. Real fan of an unreal sport. A Proud Indian!!! Can be reached at kunduabhishek562@gmail.com
