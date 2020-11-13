7 WWE SmackDown and RAW stars almost guaranteed to go into the WWE Hall of Fame 

To say that the WWE SmackDown and RAW locker rooms comprise some of the most talented men and women in the history of the company is not hyperbole. And in time, they shall pave the path for the next generation of WWE SmackDown and RAW stars, when they step into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In fact, if you look at the current WWE SmackDown and RAW rosters, it is pretty easy to pick a whole bunch of names that would qualify for this esteemed feat. We've identified 7 individuals that are surefire entries into this esteemed body of top WWE Superstars, and we welcome you to name more men and women who would follow.

#7 Current WWE SmackDown megastar Rey Mysterio is almost guaranteed to enter the WWE Hall of Fame someday soon

.@WWERollins looks back at the legacy of @reymysterio and talks about working with @DomMysterio35.



Seth Rollins caught up with Sportskeeda to talk about his fellow WWE SmackDown colleague, Rey Mysterio, in a recent interview. And yes, he actually broke character to heap praise on the WWE SmackDown star. This is what Seth Rollins had to say about Rey Mysterio

"I mean he’s just defied the odds his entire career. For someone of his stature to have made as many waves in WWE, there’s nobody even close. It’s not even close. He’s unparalleled. He’s genuinely one of a kind. There are a bunch of guys, Seth Rollins sized, that you can look back on that have done my style and done my thing and made a success here in WWE. There is literally one person. Literally one person has done it the way that Rey Mysterio has done it."

There is no better testimonial for why Rey Mysterio deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. It's just a question of when, and not 'if'.