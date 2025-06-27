7 WWE stars to officially walk out of SmackDown if Nick Aldis allows one thing to happen? Possibility explored

Since taking charge as SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis has established himself as a stern authoritarian figure. But even the most astute figures are not immune to making faulty choices. This week on SmackDown, the WWE official could find himself in a dilemma as seven top stars could walk out of the blue brand if Aldis makes a bold decision.

The WWE Tag Team Championship will be on the line tonight as The Street Profits are set to battle The Wyatt Sicks. The SmackDown tag team division has been in trepidation ever since Uncle Howdy and his group arrived on the brand and preyed upon them. Therefore, DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, and Fraxiom could urge Nick Aldis to allow them to be at the ringside for this title match.

However, the General Manager could disregard that request and instead ban the three tag teams from the match. This would allow The Wyatt Sicks to wreak havoc and possibly dethrone The Street Profits. And once the WWE Tag Team Championship goes to the sinister faction, it would seemingly be the end game for all the tag teams on SmackDown.

As a result, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and Candice LeRae (DIY), Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin (MCMG), and Axiom and Nathan Frazer (Fraxiom) could walk out of SmackDown. They could decide to move to RAW upon realizing that defeating The Wyatt Sicks for the gold would be nothing but a wild goose chase that would only lead to their doom.

Hence, Nick Aldis allowing the WWE Tag Team Championship to be a 'free from interference' match could lead to a seismic shift on SmackDown. It could lead to a domino effect, shaking things up in the tag team division. However, the angle mentioned above is entirely speculative.

Nick Aldis to put The Wyatt Sicks in a faction warfare on SmackDown?

Not one but several teams are currently in line to get their hands on The Wyatt Sicks. While some are determined to seek revenge, a few of them are gripped in fear of facing the eerie faction. It looks like Nick Aldis could eventually book a faction warfare between both parties.

The Wyatt Sicks currently has five members, including Nikki Cross. Therefore, Aldis could pair up a credible tag team like Street Profits or MCMG with DIY's Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Candice LeRae to form a five-member group on SmackDown.

This could lead to a multi-person match between both parties like a five-on-five showdown. It could put the SmackDown tag team division in the spotlight, setting the internet abuzz. Moreover, this potential decision by Nick Aldis could also allow every team to settle their score with the Wyatts.

WWE could host such a huge match at any upcoming show like Saturday Night's Main Event. The company could also put it on SummerSlam if the creative team has plans to stretch the ongoing storyline involving The Wyatt Sicks. However, this is entirely speculation as of now.

