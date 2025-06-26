Wyatt Sicks member shares cryptic update ahead of major WWE title match

The Wyatt Sicks changed the landscape of WWE SmackDown when the eerie faction appeared on the brand following months of hiatus. Recently, Nikki Cross shared a cryptic message ahead of the faction's major match on the blue brand.

The Wyatt Sicks disappeared from the weekly product following their move to Friday Night SmackDown. After the transfer window was closed between both brands, fans expected the group to interact or have a storyline with Alexa Bliss. Unfortunately, it took months for the eerie faction to appear on television.

Upon their return to WWE, the group targeted the tag team division and took out four credible WWE tag teams in the process. Later, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy defeated the Motor City Machine Guns and earned a title shot against the Street Profits.

Ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Nikki Cross shared a cryptic update on X before Lumis and Gacy face Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

"⭕️," Cross tweeted on X/Twitter.

WWE veteran thinks Wyatt Sicks member can get over on his own

Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross were lost on their respective brands before Uncle Howdy found them and gave them a new family alongside Erick Rowan on the main roster. However, Dutch Mantell thinks there's potential in Lumis to break out on his own from the faction.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran thinks the 41-year-old star can do well on his own without the faction. Mantell spoke highly of Lumis' skills as a performer, as the two know each other from TNA Wrestling. Moreover, he thinks he can get over as a star without the group.

"Dexter Lumis, I think, is a character that they need to break out because I talked to him in TNA, and I've seen some of his work (...) So, I think there's a lot to him if they would just—I'm not saying right now, but eventually I think we'll see Dexter Lumis get some kind of attention, and I think he'll get over a little bit. I really do," Mantell said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the faction on the blue brand in the coming weeks.

