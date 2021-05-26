Roman Reigns is perhaps the best thing in pro wrestling currently. Ever since he returned to WWE in August 2020, the SmackDown star has brushed aside everyone in his path.

The WWE Universal Champion has defeated the likes of Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge and, more recently, Cesaro since becoming the champion.

I don’t need stunts or gimmicks. I am every bit of this art form. 30 min inside the ropes.. No crowd, no problem. Head and shoulders above everyone else and that’s being generous!!



THEE MAIN EVENT. #TakeItFromMe https://t.co/TuWNiSIczZ — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 18, 2021

Roman Reigns' current character has earned the respect of fans as he has created compelling television. It comes as no surprise that several WWE Superstars want to work with The Tribal Chief.

Let's look at 7 WWE Superstars who want to face Roman Reigns;

#7 Big E wants to face Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Big E

Big E's career has had a renaissance of sorts over the last year ever since his New Day partners, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, moved to RAW. The multi-time tag team champion won the Intercontinental Championship last year and held it until WrestleMania, where he lost it to Apollo Crews.

Fans have been clamoring for WWE to push Big E as a singles wrestler and want him to face Roman Reigns. The former Intercontinental Champion would also like to face Reigns, which he revealed in an interview last year.

"Obviously Roman is the measuring stick right now because he holds the title. What he's been doing with the 'Tribal Chief' stuff is pretty incredible and he's been killing this. I think if your goal isn't to be at the very top, to be a world champion if you're a singles, then what are you doing here? So obviously that's on the list as well," said Big E.

A potential match between Roman Reigns and Big E is possible, considering both are on SmackDown presently. Big E is a strong and powerful wrestler who could match up to Reigns in that parameter, and as a lovable babyface, the fans would back him to the hilt.

Big E-Mania, anyone?

In the slightly altered words of the late, great Paul Mooney, “Everybody wanna be [Big E] but nobody wanna be [Big E].” See you tomorrow, Apollo & friends. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/y01mMxrwqj — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) May 20, 2021

