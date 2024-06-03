7 WWE Superstars who have betrayed Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest wrestlers who ever stepped foot into WWE’s squared circle, not to mention a highly decorated Superstar. Despite the numerous injuries that he endured over the years, the level of performance that he exerts during a match has never waned and still executes his signature high-risk moves.

Aside from the physical, the WWE Hall of Famer has also endured emotional hurt as he has been betrayed by fellow Superstars whom he treated as family. Here are some of the notable wrestlers who did Rey Mysterio dirty.

#7. Santos Escobar

Legado del Fantasma's Santos Escobar.

It was during 2023’s Crown Jewel when former Latino World Order member Santos Escobar revealed his true colors which eventually led to him betraying the faction’s spearhead – Rey Mysterio.

Trending

In an episode of SmackDown following the aforementioned PLE, the returning Carlito revealed that it was Escobar who cost Mysterio’s United States Championship by sneaking brass knuckles inside the ring. Logan Paul – who was the Hall of Famer’s opponent at the time, would use it against him by delivering a devasting Lucky Punch.

In that same episode of The Blue Brand, Escobar would finally snap and attack both Carlito and Mysterio after the match of the former against Bobby Lashley.

#6. Carlito was the most recent Superstar who betrayed Rey Mysterio

WWE Superstar Carlito.

Just as when everyone thought that the LWO’s woes were finally over, then comes Carlito. The Caribbean Cool is the latest addition to the list of Superstars who betrayed Rey Mysterio and this was also revealed during an episode of SmackDown.

Santos Escobar seemed to have returned the favor to Carlito when he showed the footage of who attacked Dragon Lee before his match at WrestleMania. To the shock of many, it was revealed that Carlito was the one who attacked Lee.

All this because Carlito was expecting at the time that he would be chosen by the Hall of Famer to be his tag partner at WrestleMania 40 against Dominik Mysterio and Escobar. Carlito lost his cool on this one.

#5. Batista

This was perhaps one of the most violent betrayals Rey Mysterio has ever endured courtesy of his then-tag team partner and former world champion Batista. It was 2009 and the in-ring partnership between the two WWE Superstars was doing great, not to mention being well-received by fans.

However, all good things must come to an end as it all went down during that year’s Bragging Rights PLE.

After their Fatal four-way match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (which was won by The Undertaker), Batista cut a promo that was followed by a vicious attack on Mysterio. The Animal claims that the legendary luchador caused him the aforementioned world title as this brutal act paved the way in making him one of the top heels of the promotion at the time.

#4, #3, & #2. Eddie, Chavo, and Vickie Guerrero

The Guerreros also betrayed Rey Mysterio as these happened on different occasions.

Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio were just two of the most popular Superstars at the time let alone billed as tag team partners. Albeit such a setup, the two would occasionally slug it out inside the squared circle to see who among them was the better wrestler. The latter would oftentimes emerge as the victor after their matchup which made the former pretty much frustrated.

Guerrero would finally snap during an episode of SmackDown in May of 2005 where he attacked Mysterio. Guerrero was so furious that he tore Mysterio’s mask exposing his crimson face.

It went on to become a full-on feud and continued with an unexpected twist when Guerrero revealed that he was Dominik’s real dad. They would settle it in a ladder match as the two Superstars fought for the custody of the then-young Dom-Dom.

It’s not just Eddie who did Rey bad. Chavo would do the same thing during the Great American Bash in 2006 during Rey’s match against King Booker for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rey would lose the title to Booker after he got smacked by a steel chair courtesy of Chavo.

Eddie had already passed on at the time as Chavo believes that Rey was just using the Hall of Famer’s passing for his personal gains. Eddie’s wife – Vickie would follow suit when she also hit Rey with a steel chair during an episode of SmackDown after SummerSlam that same year.

#1. Rey’s son Dominik Mysterio

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio

Even Rey Mysterio’s son, Dominik betrayed him and went on to become a member of The Judgment Day.

It came as a shock to fans when Dom did it during Clash at the Castle in 2022 where he attacked both Edge and his dad. The father and son would delve into a feud that would go on for months before its culmination at WrestleMania 39.

Dominik is still with the villainous faction and is doing tremendous work being a heel. Rey, on the other hand, has got something cooked up for his former ally Carlito.