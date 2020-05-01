Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been in WWE for a total of 10 years, out of which only two were as a full-timer. Understandably, he was burned out in his first run and had no desire to be on the road, resorting to alcohol and pills as many wrestlers have in the past.

He stepped away and made himself an even bigger star, first trying out with the NFL before finding massive success with the UFC. The biggest box office draw in the sport until Conor McGregor came along, his stint with the UFC saw him reach a level of megastardom that not many people reach in the sports and entertainment world.

His run as a part-timer in WWE has proved to be extremely successful for him, both in terms of monetary gain and Championship accomplishments. We've seen him face the best of the best and as we know, he rarely ever loses.

He's done a great job in putting over multiple Superstars in his current run, including the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, and Drew McIntyre. We expect him to be with WWE for years to come and at that time, these are a few Superstars who he needs to put over.

#7. Ricochet

Will Brock Lesnar repay the favor

Brock Lesnar needed a filler opponent between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 36, so he was given Ricochet at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. As predicted, it was a squash match, but what was surprising was how Ricochet got no offense in whatsoever.

We still believe that he can be one of WWE's next big stars and there could come a day where he crosses paths with Brock Lesnar again. The two-minute loss would prove to be a great prop to build the story around, hopefully resulting in Ricochet reaching the next level.