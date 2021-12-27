7 WWE Superstars who desperately need to win a title in 2022

While some championships in WWE are passed around a lot, we often forget that even some of the biggest superstars haven't had many or any title win in 2021.

In this case, even former world champions spent the full year without a title win, or only enjoyed a brief title reign in between. These seven superstars desperately need to win a championship in 2022:

#7. Drew McIntyre - Limited WWE Championship success in 2021

While Drew McIntyre entered 2021 as WWE Champion, his second reign with the title was cut short in February when The Miz cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase. The A-Lister's reign itself lasted just eight days, and Bobby Lashley began his dominance of Monday Night RAW in March 2021.

While fans assumed that McIntyre would have his WrestleMania moment in front of the fans by beating Lashley, WWE made the tough but correct decision of having The All Mighty retain, as it allowed him to enjoy a respectful reign with the world championship.

Drew McIntyre has been important in 2021, but there came a point where he repeatedly challenged Bobby Lashley, with many fans believing that he was overstaying his welcome in the WWE title picture. His final defeat to Lashley at Hell in a Cell marked a temporary halt of his world title pursuits.

That was the best decision the company could have made as The Scottish Warrior would fail to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase and feuded with Jinder Mahal briefly. He was unsuccessful in his incredible WWE title match against Big E at Crown Jewel, and he jumped to SmackDown after that.

The approach taken with McIntyre on the blue brand so far has been clever. He has been actively involved in non-title feuds and has been kept apart from Roman Reigns deliberately.

Apart from Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, the biggest match WWE has for The Tribal Chief is one against Drew McIntyre. While it might seem unlikely for him to enter Universal title contendership by WrestleMania 38, Dave Meltzer of the WON suggested that there is a way McIntyre could face Reigns at WrestleMania:

"The key is a finish strong enough to where they can headline the biggest show of the year coming off the finish, or do something to add Drew McIntyre to the mix if he wins the Royal Rumble, if the idea is to give Mania a unique match rather than a third meeting,'' said Meltzer.

Drew McIntyre desperately needs to win a title in 2022. Whether it's the Universal Championship or the Intercontinental title, he will be a suitable champion regardless.

