7 WWE Superstars you might not remember competed in a TLC Match

With the next and final event on WWE's pay-per-view calendar being TLC, several stipulation matches are expected to take place. The most notable one is the titular match -- Tables, Ladders, and Chairs. Once the most innovative and spot-filled match in all of WWE, the TLC match still feels pretty exciting.

The likes of The Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz, and Edge & Christian popularized the concept, even before it was officially called TLC. Quite a few Superstars have come close to that high bar in recent years, with The Shield, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka all partaking in excellent TLC matches.

However, with a whole host of names competing in this match, there are bound to be a few surprises. Seeing these Superstars, some of whom are WWE Hall of Famers, in a TLC setting was surreal. These are Superstars one wouldn't typically associate the stipulation with.

Here are seven WWE Superstars you might not remember competed in a TLC Match, with three of them in the same match.

#7 Bray Wyatt (vs. Dean Ambrose at WWE TLC 2014)

The only TLC match on this list to end with a pinfall.

There have been five TLC matches that ended in a pinfall, with possibly the weirdest one coming in 2014. The final pay-per-view match of that year saw Bray Wyatt take on Dean Ambrose.

While The Lunatic Fringe was known for taking risks, Wyatt does not feel like a Superstar who would participate in a TLC match.

It might be difficult to envision The Eater of Worlds climbing a ladder to retrieve something, but this TLC match did not feature that sight. Instead, it was just a heated battle between two big rivals. Some of the spots were great, but the finish was awful.

Ambrose tried to get a TV into the ring but forgot to unplug it. As a result, it exploded in his face and gave Wyatt an opening to pick up the victory. It was an extremely underwhelming ending not only to this match but to the show on its own.

TLC matches ending in pinfall do not generally work. However, it was the only such match Bray Wyatt has ever been a part of, and it is highly unlikely he'll be a part of a similar match, where he has to climb a ladder, anytime soon.