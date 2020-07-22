7 WWE Superstars who overcame extreme poverty

WWE Superstars always seem to be enjoying ample fortune and fame, both on and off television. The men and women who we see on our TVs may get paid fairly well by WWE, but that doesn't mean that they’ve always enjoyed a comfortable life before joining the company.

Several former and current WWE Superstars had to struggle to reach the largest wrestling promotion in the world, and some had to work minimum wage jobs to pay for travel expenses or even a bed to sleep in.

Over the years, we’ve been introduced to the real-life stories of several such WWE Superstars who overcame extreme poverty. Even though they may be enjoying the fortunes of their sucess today, life has not always been as easy for them.

In this article, we will look at seven such WWE Superstars who overcame extreme poverty in their early days to make it to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

#7. Adam Rose

Rose played a couple of interesting characters in WWE

Adam Rose had several interesting gimmicks during his WWE career, and though the Superstar could have become one of the top stars in the company, he was never used to his complete potential.

Personal life problems forced him to request his release from the company in 2016, and we saw several of his Rosebuds entourage go on to make it bigger in WWE than he ever did.

Rose was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. He dropped out of school and ran away from home at the age of 14. He lived on the streets and in abandoned buildings for two years of his life and had a life full of violence and alcohol.

WWE Behind the Curtain revealed a lot about Rose's early life

On an episode of E:60’s special "WWE: Behind the Curtain" by ESPN, the former WWE Superstar and his wife claimed that he had loving parents but did not want to lead a normal family life, and only returned home after being promised wrestling lessons by his parents.

Even though Rose had a tough time during his teens and was forced to live on the streets, he managed to change things around after becoming interested in a sport that helped give him a career.

After watching the ESPN special on Rose and several other WWE Superstars, one can’t help but have respect for what they went through to get to where they are today.