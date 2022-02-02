Brian Kendrick and 7 WWE Superstars who have been released in 2022

WWE has made a lot of cuts to their roster over the past two years and there was a belief that the turn of the year may see a change of direction. This obviously wasn't the case since there have only been 33 days in 2022 so far and eight superstars have been released from the company.

Budget cuts don't seem to be the main motive behind the most recent WWE releases, with many coming at the choice of the star themselves or even because the star has no direction in the company moving forward.

Some interesting names have been released in 2022 and the following list looks at all seven names and their potential future in the business.

#8. on our list of WWE Superstars who have been released in 2022 - Hideki Suzuki

NXT has been going through some cosmetic changes over the past few months and some harsh decisions were made. Many well-known names and faces have been cut because the company wants to push forward a new identity within its developmental brand.

Earlier this year, NXT was hit by another round of cuts and Hideki Suzuki was one of the stars on the list.

He signed with Vince McMahon's promotion in April 2021 as a Performance Center coach before transitioning into an on-air talent in NXT. He became known as Hachiman in The Diamond Mine, but this character was short-lived since his release came around on January 5th.

Suzuki has since revealed that he will be free to return to the ring after February 5th.

#8. Former WWE Superstar Timothy Thatcher

Perhaps best known for his time working in a team alongside Riddle, Timothy Thatcher was seen as one of the roughest and toughest stars in the NXT locker room.

Thatcher made his debut in February 2020 and later went on to work with Riddle during Pete Dunne's absence due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. The star was pushed towards several Championships but was never able to lift any during his time on the black and yellow brand.

Despite being popular with the NXT Universe, Thatcher was one of several stars released on January 5th. The star is notoriously private about his personal life, so it's unknown what the future holds for him when he has sat out his non-compete clause.

