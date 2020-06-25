7 WWE Superstars who have reportedly had backstage heat in 2020 (and the reasons why)

These WWE Superstars have reportedly upset people backstage this year.

Some WWE careers have never the same after reports of backstage heat.

Triple H and the McMahons make the big decisions in WWE

When a WWE Superstar does something to upset the higher-ups in the company, it is often reported that they have received "backstage heat" due to their actions.

In 2015, for example, Lana and Rusev reportedly found themselves in trouble after news of their real-life engagement emerged at a time when the two Superstars were involved in a romance storyline with Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae respectively on WWE programming.

This led to WWE scrapping the lengthy angle, with Rusev becoming a member of The League of Nations faction after his on-screen association with Lana came to an end.

Five years on from that incident, it feels like there have been more reports of backstage heat in 2020 than any other year in recent memory, despite the fact that we are only halfway through the year.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at seven WWE Superstars who have reportedly had heat over the last six months.

#7 Nia Jax (WWE RAW)

Here's the spot where Nia Jax injured Kairi Sane. She clearly threw Kairi head first into the steel steps.



Unbelievable. #WWERAW #RAW pic.twitter.com/y0CYgDDP93 — Just Alyx (@Vx1AlyxsWorld) June 2, 2020

Nia Jax has been accused of being an unsafe in-ring performer for several years, notably in 2018 when she punched Becky Lynch in the face on RAW, causing “The Man” to be ruled out of her match against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series.

Earlier this year, Jax returned to action for the first time in 12 months following double knee surgery, and it did not take long for concerns about her opponents’ safety to emerge.

As you can see in the clip above, Kairi Sane suffered an injury to her head after being forcefully thrown into a set of steel steps by Jax.

The Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez reported that someone within WWE told him that the incident was “one thousand percent Nia’s fault” and “she needs to be f***ing fired”.

This was awful. The fact you could hear Kairi trying to say something and Nia just tossing her carelessly into the bottom turnbuckle. pic.twitter.com/nmbmULsUSl — ☆Ashley☆ (@deadly_ashley) April 21, 2020

As well as the steel steps incident, Jax also came under fire for seemingly hurting Sane with a Buckle Bomb into the corner in another match that they had on RAW.

It has since been reported that the Buckle Bomb, which has also injured Finn Balor and Sting in matches against Seth Rollins in recent years, is no longer allowed to be used by WWE Superstars.

