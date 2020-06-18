WWE backstage area reportedly unhappy with The Street Profits for unplanned RAW moment

People backstage in the WWE were not pleased with what Ford and Dawkins did on the latest episode of RAW.

The RAW Tag Team Champions did something that was not a part of the plan.

The news of a Developmental Talent testing positive for coronavirus in the WWE has brought the spotlight back on the company's efforts in safeguarding the health of its talents and employees during the ongoing pandemic. The news came out during the end of RAW, and it's interesting to note that the Street Profits did something during the show that clearly violated the social distancing guidelines. Many fans were also quick to point out the Street Profits moment on Twitter.

As seen on WWE RAW, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins went through the crowd and they even high-fived everyone. Tom Colohue told Korey Gunz on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that the people backstage weren't happy with the Street Profits for impulsively going out and interacting with the crowd.

Tom noted that the moment was unplanned, unlike Dominik escaping through the crowd after attacking Seth Rollins. Dominik running away through the crowd was a part of the plan even though Rey Mysterio's son definitely broke the social distancing rules.

However, there was an obvious risk in what Street Profits did, and that didn't go down well with the people backstage in the company.

Tom explained the following on the latest episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

The backstage areas were upset with the Street Profits that they went out and joined the crowd. The plan was not to go out, They were giving high fives to everyone, and they have obviously taken a risk with that. Dominik's run through the crowd, that was planned, and he was definitely breaking social distancing with how close he was to some of these people later on. So there was something planned, and there was something not planned.

WWE tested all employees for COVID-19

Every WWE employee and Superstar underwent mandatory COVID-19 testing after the company confirmed its second positive case on Monday. The tapings for SmackDown were cancelled; however, WWE did manage to shoot the next episode of RAW. A top RAW Superstar also told WWE that he wouldn't appear at the recent tapings and the company respected his decision.

The company is under the scanner once again as they await all the test results. As of this writing, no other positive case has been confirmed, and that's a good sign considering the situation. The atmosphere backstage, however, was said to be chaotic during the testing.

We should know more about the story in the next few days. WWE, in the meantime, would want its talents to adhere to all the guidelines strictly and would look to avoid another unplanned incident.