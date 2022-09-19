Iconic Bloodline; Onlyfans model; Daughter of WWE Legend - 7 siblings of current stars who could join them in the company

It’s not uncommon in WWE to see wrestlers in the federation bring their brother or sister to tag along with them at some point in their career. The two best examples are Jeff and Matt Hardy (The Hardy Boyz) and Bret and Owen Hart. These brothers went on to have storied careers in WWE.

As we are months away from closing out 2022, we look at siblings who could find their way to the company (or even back to the company, in some cases) thanks to their brother or sister being actively involved with the company.

With that said, let’s look at seven current WWE Superstars whose siblings could join them in the company.

#7. Dolph Ziggler & Ryan Nemeth

Dolph Ziggler is one of the most gifted performers in WWE today. He has held various championships and feuded with the likes of Kofi Kingston, John Cena, CM Punk, and more recently, Bron Breakker and Austin Theory.

A lot of people may recognize that Ziggler also has a brother, Ryan Nemeth. Nemeth is currently a member of the AEW roster, mostly working matches on AEW DARK and appears sporadically on Dynamite.

Nemeth is trying to find his place in AEW at this time, but it would make sense for him to find his way to WWE once his contract is up.

#6. Drew & Rory Gulak

Some wrestling fans may not remember that Drew and his brother Rory teamed together as "The Amazing Gulaks" several years ago.

Drew Gulak is a Superstar who mostly competed as a lower card performer, chasing after the WWE 24/7 Championship. That’s not to say he’s not a talented wrestler, but he hasn’t been used or booked to his fullest potential in the organization.

Drew’s biggest feud came with Daniel Bryan several years ago over the Intercontinental Championship after serving as his campaign manager. The feud was relatively short-lived as he found himself released from the company in late 2019, only to be re-signed in May 2020.

Drew has a brother named Rory Gulak. Rory did compete with WWE in 2015 with his brother as the tag team, “The Amazing Gulaks” on the 205 Live brand.

Unfortunately, the team never got off the ground and he found himself out of the company. Rory is currently a trainer for CHIKARA and other smaller independent promotions.

Perhaps someday we will see Rory make his way back into the company down the road.

#5. Tamina – Deuce

Stratuspherian Arrival @Frajagator Our Tamina Snuka is daughter of the WWE HOF Jimmy Snuka and sister of former WWE Superstar Deuce aka Sim Snuka Our Tamina Snuka is daughter of the WWE HOF Jimmy Snuka and sister of former WWE Superstar Deuce aka Sim Snuka https://t.co/d625oNm7ul

Tamina is a star in WWE who has yet to have a true run as a women’s champion. Her biggest championship run came on an episode of SmackDown following WrestleMania 37, where she and Natalya won the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Outside of that, she has had some lower card 24/7 Championship runs that’s nothing to write home about, sadly.

Some people may not remember the character “Deuce” from the team, “Deuce n’ Domino” years ago in the organization. Deuce had a tag championship run in 2008 before the team split up and he was placed on the SmackDown brand as a singles star.

Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out for Deuce as his character never got off the ground and he was released.

Given the current storyline with The Bloodline, it’s not too far fetched to believe that Deuce could find his way back to the company and join their ranks. Potentially it would be alongside his sister if she were also recruited by Roman Reigns and company.

#4. Dominik & Aalyah Mysterio

A wonderful photoshoot of the happy Mysterio family before the family split thanks to The Judgment Day

The successor to Rey Mysterio who has made it crystal clear that he is “not a baby boy” anymore. Dominik is currently a member of The Judgment Day, having turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge at Clash at the Castle several weeks ago.

We have seen members of the Mysterio family appear on WWE television in recent years. Dominik’s younger sister, Aalyah, was even in a storyline with former star Buddy Murphy (Buddy Matthews in AEW).

While it’s unclear if Aalyah has any wrestling experience, it would be interesting to see her back in the company. Perhaps as a mediator between her brother and father in an attempt to bring the family back together again from the evil clutches of The Judgment Day.

#3. WWE's Legendary Rhodes Family: Cody & Dustin Rhodes

Could we see "The American Nightmare" reunite with his brother, Dustin Rhodes, for one final run together in WWE?

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes found his way back to WWE after many years apart from the company. He started a feud with Seth Rollins as part of his return at WrestleMania 38. He continued that rivalry up until Hell in a Cell (June 2022).

He swept the entire series of matches against Rollins but was sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle after his last matchup with Rollins. The bout was touted as one of the gutsiest performances in company history.

Many wrestling fans know that Cody has an older brother, Dustin Rhodes, who portrayed the legendary character “Goldust” for several decades in the company. Dustin is currently a trainer in AEW and a part-time performer.

While Rhodes seems happy in AEW, that’s not to say that we could see a reunion with the brothers once again in WWE if the timing and situation is right.

#2. Natalya & Jenni Neidhart

Natalya & Jenni Neidhart strike a pose for the camera.

Natalya is one of the most established veteran wrestlers on the women’s roster. She is the niece of the legendary Bret “Hitman” Hart and is still going strong in the women’s roster.

After spending nearly two decades in the wrestling business, she has found herself in a position as one of the all-time greats that can have an excellent match with anyone on the roster.

Natalya’s sister, Jenni Neidhart, has featured in the past on WWE’s Total Divas and is an OnlyFans model. She has recently garnered a lot of attention through social media.

While it is unknown what wrestling experience she may have, if any, it would be interesting to see her make the jump to WWE someday.

#1. Logan & Jake Paul

The Paul Brothers took over the boxing world by storm, as Logan is set to make a huge impact in WWE.

Logan Paul is an established YouTuber and boxer who made his way over to the company through his love and passion for the wrestling industry. He made a guest appearance at WrestleMania 37 (2021) in Sami Zayn’s corner as he fought Kevin Owens.

He recently teamed up with The Miz the following year at WrestleMania 38 and defeated The Mysterios. Post-match The Miz turned his back on Paul and dropped him with the Skull Crushing Finale. The two would later have a match at SummerSlam, which led to Paul defeating The Miz with his own finisher.

Logan has a brother, Jake Paul, who is also a professional boxer much like his brother. Given his athletic background, it’s safe to say that we may see Jake eventually make his way over to the company in the future.

Logan Paul will be wrestling Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

