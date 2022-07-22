7 WWE Superstars who have been successful in other sports

WWE has proven to be a launchpad for several world-class athletes over the years. The company has produced some of the biggest names in the world and continues to march ahead as the biggest wrestling promotion.

However, several superstars walked into the company after having a successful run in other sports. They have managed to use their experience and skills to become great superstars in the ring.

With that said, check out the seven WWE Superstars who have been successful in other sports.

#7. Happy Corbin played football

Corbin as part of the Indianapolis Colts squad

Happy Corbin is one of the best heels in WWE today. He has made a name for himself in the company without even winning too many titles. Before signing with WWE, Corbin was a football player. He played in the offensive guard position.

He signed with the Indianapolis Colts after going undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft. After being released by the Colts, he joined the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. Corbin remained part of the team on and off for two years before being released in 2011.

Speaking to Chiefs Wire, Corbin revealed that NFL experience can help a person shape up for the world of pro wrestling.

“I think the mentality you get when you try to make the NFL is a long, hard enough road that thousands of college football players are trying to get to the NFL.” Corbin said “The WWE is the No. 1 place to be for a guy who wants to be a superstar, and it’s not easy. Just that mentality and hard work is the biggest thing that helps from NFL to WWE.”

He has done a great job at giving other superstars a push on the main roster. It would be great to see him become a world champion in the company someday.

#6. Riddle was successful as an MMA fighter

Riddle was fighting barefoot before he made his way to the company

Riddle has had a lot of success on the main roster. The Original Bro has carved a niche for himself in the company and continues to perform at the top level.

Before joining WWE, Riddle was a mixed martial artist (MMA). The MMA fighter posted a 8-3 (2) record and emerged as a promising welterweight in UFC. After being released by the promotion, he became a pro wrestler in 2014 and signed with WWE in 2018.

Riddle spoke to Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports about his transition from MMA to pro-wrestling. He believes that a person needs to have the charisma and love for pro wrestling to succeed in the field.

"I think, if you're a talented athlete and have charisma, you can totally make the jump to pro wrestling. At the same time, wrestling is one of those things that does not come easy.” He said: “When I started wrestling, I could do all the moves and was like, 'This is going to be easy. I'm super athletic and I feel like I can talk.' But when you're out there wrestling, it's a completely different animal. It's hard.”

Riddle looks ready to become a future world champion for the company. He has worked with some of the biggest names in sports entertainment and proven himself at every level.

#5. Bobby Lashley had an MMA career

Bobby Lashley never backs down from a fight

Bobby Lashley has been fighting for nearly his entire adult life. After serving in the US Army, Lashley joined the world of pro wrestling. He signed with WWE in 2005 and competed with the company for a few years before moving on to other promotions.

Lashley then got into the world of MMA. He had a successful run with Strikeforce, Shark Fights, and Bellator, among others, and proved himself to be a tough guy.

After a successful career in MMA, he recently returned to professional wrestling and won his first world title in WWE. While the doors are open for him to return to MMA sometime soon, it looks like The All Mighty is enjoying his run in the company.

#4. Logan Paul had a few boxing matches before joining WWE

YouTube sensation Logan Paul surprised several fans with his performance at WrestleMania 38. He teamed up with The Miz to defeat Rey Mysterio and Dominik at the event.

The company recently announced that Paul had signed a contract with WWE. He immediately sent a challenge to Miz following his signing.

Before entering the world of pro wrestling, Paul tried his hands at boxing. The Maverick proved to be pretty good at the sport and had a couple of good fights. He fought KSI in 2018 and had a high-profile bout against Floyd Mayweather last year.

In a post-fight interview, Mayweather praised Logan for his performance.

"He's better than I thought he was ... he's a tough, rough competitor." Mayweather said.

It looks like Logan Paul is ready to have a successful career in WWE after making a name for himself as a boxer.

#3. Pat McAfee made a name for himself as a pro-footballer

Pat McAfee has had a lot of success on the football field

Pat McAfee had a very successful career before he transitioned into an analyst and then became a WWE Superstar. McAfee played eight seasons in the National Football League and was one of the finest the world has ever seen.

After a successful career in college football, he played for several NFL teams. He was also part of the Indianapolis Colts, the same team that signed Happy Corbin. Over his eight-year career in the NFL, McAfee made two Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2014.

Before his match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in 2020, he spoke about transitioning from being a footballer to a professional wrestler.

“My entire life, I’ve envisioned myself as a professional wrestler, and I really enjoy when the lights come on. There is a lot of work that goes on when no one notices, and when that light comes on, it adds an entirely different seasoning. I’m getting the chance to do my thing as me, and I am very grateful for that,” McAfee said.

Pat has had a few matches in WWE and continues to perform in the company’s biggest events. He could become a full-time wrestler for the company and also win a title somewhere down the line.

#2. Ronda Rousey was one of the best female MMA fighters

Ronda Rousey has had an incredible career inside and outside the wrestling ring. She was the first American female to earn an Olympic medal in judo by winning bronze at the 2008 Summer Olympics. Since then, Rousey has become one of the biggest athletes in the world.

She began her MMA career in 2011 and soon joined Strikeforce. After becoming the last Women's Bantamweight Champion for the company, she became UFC’s inaugural champion. She retired from MMA in 2016 and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame three years later.

Rousey joined WWE in 2018 after a very successful MMA career. She was mentored by Kurt Angle early on and continued to push ahead as one of the top female wrestlers in the company. Rousey has won multiple titles during her time in the company and has remained a big draw.

#1. Brock Lesnar left WWE to try his hand at MMA

Brock Lesnar loves to beat up people all around the world

After proving himself as an amateur wrestler, Brock Lesnar signed with WWE in 2000. He had an incredible first run where he tore through several legends and quickly became the WWE Champion.

Lesnar remained a top draw for several years before he decided to leave the company and try his luck in MMA. His decision proved to be fruitful as he became the UFC Heavyweight Champion and had two successful title defenses.

Ever since, The Beast Incarnate has been seen as an even bigger deal by fans. He has made several returns to the company and held the Universal and WWE Championships on several occasions. It would be great to see him with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns down the line.

