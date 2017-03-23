7 WWE Superstars' tattoos and their emotional significance

The meaning behind your favorite Superstars tattoos!

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 23 Mar 2017, 13:09 IST

Corbin has several memorial tattoos.

Let’s be honest, we live in a society today where tattoos are as accepted as they have ever been. The once frowned upon form of body-art has evolved into something that is just a part of our culture. In fact, as I write this column, I am reminded of how prevalent tattoos are in the world today, as I glance down at my own ink.

Yes, I have tattoos as well. I’m not sure exactly how many, but I think after about 30 or so, they all started to morph into one giant piece of art. Oh, and to soothe your curiosity, no, I have never been to jail and yes, I have always kept a job. However, that notion too has been debunked, regarding tattooed people not being able to get a job.

Our doctors, police officers and even school teachers are heavily tatted these days.

When I first started watching wrestling, back in the early 80’s, you really didn't see many wrestlers with tattoos. Of course, things were different back then and we as a society have grown to be much more open-minded about things that were once considered entirely too provocative, or taboo, so to speak.

I can't remember exactly when I first saw a wrestler with tattoos, but I believe one of the first wrestlers I saw with a significant amount of tattoos was Bam Bam Bigelow. I’m sure there were plenty of guys well before Bam Bam’s time, I just can't think of many at the moment.

Fast forward to the current era of professional wrestling and boy, how things have changed. Not only do tattoos and professional wrestling have more of a common relationship, there are probably more current WWE Superstars with tattoos than without.

Some have more, some have less, but many of them have at least one tattoo. While some of today's Superstars have tattoos with very little meaning, as they could have been a result of an impulsive mistake from their younger years, there are some that have strong, personal and sometimes emotional stories behind them.

In this column today, we attempt to shed a little light on some of the more meaningful tattoos on your favourite WWE Superstars.

#1 Enzo Amore

You might be surprised at the meaning behind this one!

Enzo Amore is the resident funny man for WWE. He’s a free-spirited, fun-loving, crowd-pleasing certified G...and you can't teach that! However, fans would probably be surprised to learn that Enzo lives a much more structured life outside of the ring than most would probably assume.

For Enzo, family is everything. Growing up in the greater Tri-State region, Enzo was extremely close to his entire family, but the relationship he had with his father is what inspired him to follow his heart and chase his dreams.

Enzo’s dad was a pretty well-known club disc-jockey in their local area. In fact, Enzo was once the disc-jockey for the NFL’s New York Jets, prior to signing with WWE. By now, you have probably noticed the microphone tattoo on Enzo’s right hand.

That mic is the exact same one his father used throughout his career. The tattoo is was desined to be a tribute to his father and a constant reminder of how much he means to Enzo and his success in life.